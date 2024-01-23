Thieves commit series of burglaries over a fortnight

Police are seeking information after five burglaries were committed in the Casterton district over a fortnight.
A Portland police crime investigation unit spokesperson said there were a number of break-ins between January 8 and Saturday, January 20.
Offenders broke into a residential shed in Casterton between January 8 and 11, a forestry compound between January 10 and 12, where a vacuum cleaner and lollies were stolen and then a rural shearing shed was targeted at Strathdownie between January 11 and 13 where a log splitter and an empty gun safe were removed.
Between January 15 and 18 the Casterton County Fire Authority unit was broken into but nothing appeared to be stolen.
Between January 19 and 20 thieves attended at the Great Escape Garden Centre where an amount of cash was stolen.
A spokesperson said it was believed the offending was connected and while some of the premises were unlocked, thieves had forced locks at other properties.
Anyone with information, or who saw a suspicious vehicle in those areas, is requested to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
