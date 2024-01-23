The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Thieves commit series of burglaries over a fortnight

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 23 2024 - 11:32am, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thieves commit series of burglaries over a fortnight
Thieves commit series of burglaries over a fortnight

Police are seeking information after five burglaries were committed in the Casterton district over a fortnight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.