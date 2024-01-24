The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Ruckman going the extra mile to kick on in football career

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 25 2024 - 10:46am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flynn Penry is working hard on his ruck craft as he prepares for his AFL draft year. Picture by Sean McKenna
Flynn Penry is working hard on his ruck craft as he prepares for his AFL draft year. Picture by Sean McKenna

FLYNN Penry lives in Camperdown, plays football for Cobden, boards at Geelong Grammar and is part of a Coates Talent League team based in Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.