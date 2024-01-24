Ruckman going the extra mile to kick on in football career

FLYNN Penry lives in Camperdown, plays football for Cobden, boards at Geelong Grammar and is part of a Coates Talent League team based in Ballarat.
The promising ruckman is going the extra mile to ensure he kicks on in his football career.
Penry, 17, enters his AFL draft year under the watchful eye of club recruiters.
He played in the futures match at the MCG on AFL grand final day four months ago and is part of GWV Rebels' 2024 squad.
Already standing 202 centimetres - he's the tallest in his family "by a fair bit" - Penry hopes to use his size to advantage when he plays both ruck and forward for Geelong Grammar, the Rebels and, if selected, Vic Country this year.
"From a young age I was always the tallest in my classes, the big kid for my year," Penry told The Standard.
"I think I have a bit of growing to do and down at school it's been a really good opportunity to get some ruck coaching.
"I have been told it's going to be a work in progress but I am really happy with the coaching and development I have been a part of.
"I am really happy with my around the ground stuff, staying in the contest but the centre bounce stuff I am hoping to improve a little bit more."
Penry, who was part of Vic Country's summer camps and is eyeing a spot at the AFL under 18 national championships, joined Geelong Grammar on a football scholarship in year 11.
He will complete VCE at the private school, which is part of the APS (Associated Public Schools) competition, this year with a long-term aim of studying in the sports science or physiotherapy field.
"You get a whole range of people, from farming communities to kids from Melbourne way," he said of boarding at the college.
"It's an awesome mix of people and I am really keen to see what happens in year 12."
Penry opted to stay with the Ballarat-based Rebels when he switched schools.
He's been a part of the Coates Talent League club since under 16 level and felt it was where he would play his best football, when school sport permits.
"We have a great group of boys so you kind of fit in like you've been playing there all season when you get the opportunity to come back," Penry said.
The teenager, who works as a lifeguard at the Camperdown pool during his school holidays, is used to playing in a different town to where he lives.
The Camperdown-raised teenager joined Hampden league rival Cobden after his older siblings Maddie and Noah decided to play for the Bombers.
"I played like four games for Camperdown in year four and then jumped ship. I am not sure what the locals think," he joked.
"They are both great clubs.
"My sister wanted to play there (at Cobden) and my brother got won over by one of his mates and I got dragged along as an 11-year-old."
The Rebels return to pre-season training after the school holidays.
