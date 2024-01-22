City renters experiencing financial stress as costs rise, new report shows

Warrnambool renters are experiencing more financial strain than other people across the state, new data reveals.
The city scores 83 on the rental pain index in the January Suburb Trends Rental Pain Index.
The state average is 72, while Wheelers Hill has the highest ranking of 98.
Suburbtrends founder Kent Lardner said the Rental Pain Index highlighted the alarming level of rental hardship in a number of areas.
He said the report showed 44 per cent of Victorian renters were experiencing financial stress.
The report uses the average income for areas, rental affordability and vacancy rates.
"Our January report shows an unprecedented level of rental stress," Mr Lardner said.
"The report also notes that rental affordability across these suburb groups often exceeds 35 per cent of income, far beyond the threshold typically associated with financial strain.
"This is not an isolated issue; it's a nationwide problem that requires immediate and comprehensive policy action."
The cost of rentals in Warrnambool have increased by 9 per cent in the past 12 months, the report reveals.
It showed a large number of people would be experiencing financial stress, with rent accounting for an average of 31 per cent of their income.
The report also showed the city has a low vacancy rate of 0.64 per cent.
Portland's score was 77, with a five per cent increase in the past 12 months and the cost of a rental accounting for 32 per cent of a person's income.
Hamilton, however, rated well for renters with a score of 39.
The report shows the cost of rent did not increase in the past 12 months and it accounted for 26 per cent of a person's income.
Warrnambool's index score was higher than Ballarat - which had a score of 69 - but lower than Bendigo - which had a score of 85.
The city was ranked as one of the least affordable for rentals in the Suburbtrends September Rental Pain Index report.
Everybody's Home spokesperson Maiy Azize said the government must provide immediate relief to renters.
"Renters are being slammed by the cost-of-living. Rents are climbing every year and wages aren't keeping pace," Ms Azize said.
"There are only so many increases people can afford to bear.
"Housing stress is through the roof. Many Australians on the lowest incomes are missing out on rent assistance completely. Even those who get the payment are struggling to make ends meet. The latest rent assistance increase has already been swallowed up by surging rents.
"As Labor MPs meet to discuss cost-of-living relief this week, they can't ignore the greatest cost to household budgets - housing. Australians need action to bring rents down now.
"The federal government must work with states and territories to limit rent increases. With rents soaring every year, this is the most powerful and immediate step they could take to help renters."
