Under the Auld Pump: Vietnam vet's passion for running still burns bright

Champion masters runner Alan Bryant goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD, discussing his conscription to the Vietnam War, as well as his athletic and teaching careers.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
AT A GLANCE
Born: October 18, 1946 in Carlton.
Wife: Denise. Children: Kerry (passed away) and Nicole.
Parents: Frank and Pat. Siblings: Graeme and Stephen.
Education: Ardmona Primary School before going to Montrose Primary School and then Glenroy Secondary School.
Sporting highlight: Competing in athletic events at the 2000 World Masters Games in Melbourne.
Alan, before we speak regarding your athletic achievements, I would like to talk about representing your country in Vietnam.
My road to Vietnam began in 1967 when I was called up by conscription to begin radio operations training.
A year later I was 21-years-old and I volunteered to join a squad headed for Vietnam where I coordinated radio communications for allied units.
I volunteered because it was a big adventure and all the groups were great people. I had never been on a plane before, I thought it would be exciting and it seemed like everything I had hoped for.
There were three guys who missed out and one offered me $3000 cash to swap because he was disappointed to have missed out.
I don't regret going, even though I was pretty messed up for a number of years.
I went with the South Vietnamese paratroopers and the helicopters flew in sideways to avoid being shot down. There were some real eye-opening moments and we came under fire a few times.
Do the Vietnam vets still stay in contact around Warrnambool?
There's a group of us which catch up for a coffee at the Warrnambool RSL each Thursday morning. We often have about 15 blokes but there are times we can get over 20.
It's really wonderful to catch up and have a chat and make sure everyone is going along all right.
Did you play much sport in your younger years?
Football and boxing were the household sports in my younger years but I was not much good at either sport.
I played a fair bit of basketball when I was in the army. My brothers Graeme and Stephen were handy footballers. I never had their ability in sport.
Alan, when did you move to Warrnambool?
It was in 1984. My wife Denise and I ran a hotel in Stawell for a few years but things never really worked out for us in the hospitality industry and a couple of years later I decided to go down the path to be a teacher.
My first posting was to Cobden. I learnt on the job. I used to do two days a week for two years at the teachers' college in Hawthorn while I was teaching at Cobden Technical School.
I started teaching electronics, stage lighting, theatre studies and got involved coaching athletics at the school.
The school had around 500 students in the mid-1990s but those numbers dwindled over the years as families never had as many children and lots of families sold their farms.
I taught at the school for 24 years. I was presented with a public service medal in the 2002 Queens honours for services to education and the community for my work at the Cobden Technical School.
How did you get involved in teaching athletes at the school?
I'll never forget there was an inter-school carnival at Camperdown. The Cobden Secondary School was one of numerous schools from across the region that was taking part.
Our school went terribly and I decided to do a coaching course with the Australian Athletics Coaching Association.
I spent a lot of time learning about the coaching. It would have been in 1989 when I was 43-years-old that I made a decision regarding my health.
What was the decision you made about your health in 1989?
I was smoking about 30 cigarettes a day and I was watching some of the children smoking when I was on guard duty at the school.
I said to the lads 'smoking is not good for you' and I told them I would give smoking away if they decided to give the filthy habit up.
I just went cold turkey and after a while I noticed my health picked up significantly and I felt a lot better.
I went to the old Figtree caravan park in Lava Street and started swimming in the indoor pool and after a few weeks I found I was swimming a kilometre a day and I would go to the pool three times a week.
It was a 20-metre pool at Figtree and after a period of time I decided to have a crack at the 50-metre pool at Aquazone.
I thought I would swim 50 laps. I'll never forget, I did it but when I finished I couldn't get out of the pool as my legs wouldn't work.
It was in the late 1990s that I joined the Warrnambool Athletics Club. I think John Keats was the president at that time.
I took part in a wide range of mixed events and ended up running from the Merri River to the rail trail. I've also run in a lot of Surf T Surfs.
The best time I did was one hour and one minute for the 10 kilometres.
Running has turned into a big part of my life. I usually run in the parkruns on Saturdays and after I would go and take part in those events with my granddaughter Ashleah.
The parkrun course in Warrnambool is down at Lake Pertobe and is a wonderful course.
Can you remember how you performed in the 2012 Victorian Masters Championships?
I came home with three gold medals and a silver medal after the 2012 games. I didn't take along a bag of ambitions or expectations, I just went along to have a good time.
I got gold in the 200-metres long jump and triple jump for 65-69 year old people.
I did a lot of my training leading into that championship at Warrnambool's Brauerander Park and I still do to this day.
I do general running training there plus core exercises and working on improving my jumping technique.
I'm really looking forward to the next edition of the masters championships at Doncaster in March. I've spent a lot of time training for the games and can't wait till they start.
My daughter Kerry was a great training companion for me, as well as being a wonderful person and we ran in various events but sadly she passed away in 2018 and is missed every day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.