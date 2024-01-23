Bowling bliss: 'It's been a great way to get to know people'

JENNY Brown's leap into lawn bowls was borne out of the sport's welcoming nature.
Now, more than a decade on, it's what keeps the mother-of-three and grandmother-of-five hitting the greens twice a week for Western District Playing Area pennant matches.
Brown, 70, started her career at Koroit before joining Warrnambool-based club Lawn Tennis "four or five years ago".
"We moved to Koroit from Geelong, retired there and it was a way of getting my husband (Marty) involved in something in Koroit," she said during Lawn Tennis' round 12 midweek pennant game against Timboon Maroon on Tuesday, January 23.
"I didn't want to bowl but he started at Koroit and they wanted ladies, so I just started playing there.
"It's been a great way to get to know people, it's been brilliant."
Brown, who also plays in Lawn Tennis' division two weekend pennant side, said it had been a smart decision.
"I love sport, love to be active and outdoors, it's nice," she said.
"(I enjoy) the friendliness and I love being a part of a team so that's what I really like about it."
Brown said she settled in well at Lawn Tennis after making the switch.
"Rules changed and it didn't look at Koroit like I was going to get a game every week, so I came in here because I thought at least I'd get a game every week," she said.
"It wasn't for any other reason. Marty stayed at Koroit for another 12 months and then he came."
The husband-and-wife combination is playing in the same midweek pennant rink - Marty as skipper and Jenny as lead across the 2023-24 summer.
"This season we have (been in the same rink) which has been really, really nice. We're a good team," she said.
"Usually we play well together. We love playing together."
The Browns moved to the south-west from Geelong 13 years ago and fell in love with their new home.
"My husband's youngest brother and his family had a holiday in Port Fairy and we came down and at that stage we were looking at somewhere to retire to because we like small places," she said.
"We loved it but we found Port Fairy was a bit touristy and dear, so we thought we'd have a look around at Koroit and it's got all the services and it's just brilliant."
Lawn Tennis fell to Timboon Maroon 81 shots to 41.
In other round 12 matches, Diamonds got the better of Sapphires in the intra-club battle, winning 69-50, Koroit Orange gave itself more breathing room in fourth with a 68-53 victory against Port Fairy Gold and Terang Blue recorded just its second win of the season, defeating Warrnambool Gold 55-49.
