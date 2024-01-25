Yep, that really happened: Stadium raises to become iconic venue

The excitement created when Warrnambool's new indoor sports stadium was opened in March 1972 transcended sport.
At the time, the Queens Road stadium was state-of-the-art, with bells and whistles never before seen in the city.
It was the first place in Warrnambool to have electric turnstiles for patrons to enter through.
It was also the first time electric hand dryers had been installed anywhere in the city, replacing paper towels in the toilets.
There was no cost spared, with tiles in the toilet and polished wooden floor boards on the playing surface.
The stadium included two basketball and volleyball courts, as well as tiered seating for spectators.
The construction and fit out of the stadium had the hands of local tradesmen all over it.
Plumbing was done by V. Turland & Sons, paintwork by Hammonds, electrical by Jeff Davies and bricklaying by Ricketts and Maquire.
The stadium was built on the site of the city's old water tanks.
The courts were actually a level down from the ground, where the tanks sat, with stairs from the reception area to the playing floor.
The editorial in The Standard on opening day in 1972 was glowing in its praise.
"It could be the building is Victoria's most commodious covered-in sports centre outside of Melbourne."
It went on to predict future glory for the new facility.
"With skilful promotion the stadium, in its own sphere, could parallel the grand annual steeple or the bike race - and that would be no mean contribution towards Warrnambool's progress."
While it may not have become as iconic as these events, the stadium did provide Warrnambool with great service.
During the 1970s and early 1980s, club basketball in Warrnambool had a big profile.
Teams such as Lifesavers, Celtics, Tikis and Warriors were well known, as were their star players.
The basketball association was also able to put together great senior and junior representative teams.
A photo as part of the gallery on this story shows a member of the 1978 under 10 Warrnambool representative team was none other than Trevor "Budsa" Gleeson, who has gone on to achieve national fame as a coach.
The Warrnambool Seahawks and Mermaids also began their lives at the stadium.
There were also many successful club and representative volleyball teams who called the stadium home, and badminton was also played there.
In 2002, a new stadium was opened in Caramut, with all the sports mentioned making their home at the new residence.
But it wasn't the end of the old stadium just yet.
The Warrnambool Springers Gymnastics Club filled the void when the other sports moved on.
The Springers used the stadium as its home up until August 2008.
FUNAKOSHI Karate Australia also used the stadium during this period.
The Queens Road stadium was demolished soon after.
