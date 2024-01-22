Police aiming to drive down road toll - speed and impaired drivers targeted

Police will target low-range speeding drivers as well as those alcohol or drug impaired during the Australia Day long weekend's Operation Amity in an attempt to drive down the road toll.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Last year 17 people died on south-west roads, as Victoria recorded a 15-year high road toll. Three of the south-west fatalities were in January.
So far there have been no deaths on south-west roads this year, while statewide 14 people have died compared to 20 for the same time last year.
The operation starts early Thursday morning and runs through until midnight Sunday.
Warrnambool police highway patrol unit Sergeant Lisa McRae said speeding by more than 10kmh but less than 25kmh attracted fines of $385 and three demerit points.
She said police detected 7631 speeding offences during the recent 18-day Operation Roadwise between December 15 and January 1.
"The majority of these offences, 5854 in fact, were motorists caught speeding between 10kmh and 25kmh over the speed limit," she said.
"Speed remains the number one cause of road trauma and fatalities. Slowing down could be the difference between arriving alive and not arriving at all."
The unit commander said police would be targeting speeding drivers throughout Operation Amity - not only dangerous drivers who excessively speed but also those who think it's acceptable to travel a little bit over the speed limit.
"There will be zero tolerance for drink and drug driving over the Australia Day long weekend, and motorists should expect to be tested while out on the roads - police will have a major focus on impaired drivers during this time," Sergeant McRae said.
"Miscalculation of alcohol consumption is one of the most common reasons given to police when drivers are caught over the limit .
"That suggests that many people are prepared to risk having a few drinks before getting behind the wheel
"We need everyone to completely separate the behaviours of drinking and driving - they don't mix."
The police sergeant said driving was a complex task that required concentration, judgement and decision making.
"Alcohol affects these skills and your ability to safely control a vehicle," she said.
"If you're planning to have a drink, don't drive - leave the car at home, arrange a designated driver, and utilise alternative transport.
"We don't want to see anybody getting behind the wheel if they're impaired.
"While we won't hesitate to remove impaired drivers from our roads, we also ask all Victorians to make smart decisions before getting behind the wheel."
Police will be targeting distracted drivers travelling to and from regional areas on major arterial roads and highways
"With the return of school on Monday, we're anticipating high volumes of traffic on roads on Sunday afternoon, so allow plenty of travel time, take regular breaks and most importantly, be patient and courteous to other road users,'' Sergeant McRae said.
"Be cautious when travelling near heavy vehicles and vehicles towing caravans and campers. Maintain a safe braking distance and never overtake on double white lines or when visibility is poor
"Take extra care on rural roads that may have been flood-affected or are in poor condition, pay attention to road safety signage and slow down on rough surfaces."
Common penalties
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.