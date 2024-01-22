Man admits breaching order 30 minutes after being released from cells

A Warrnambool man with drug issues is expected to be placed on another corrections order after abusing and threatening a woman.
Bradley Michael Moloney, 37, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, January 22, after being charged with five offences.
Police alleged on December 28 there was a verbal argument involving Moloney and a woman when he said he would get the woman and he called her "a mutt dog".
Police attended, arrested Moloney and he was charged and bailed to appear in court at a later date.
Within 30 minutes of being released from custody Moloney sent the woman a lengthy text message in which he again abused her in a threatening manner.
Moloney has 14 pages of prior criminal court appearances and he's spent 25 days remanded in custody.
Lawyer Shelley Buchecker said her client had a long history of drug dependence and mental illness issues and his time in custody had given him a chance to reflect.
She said Moloney described himself as a drug addict and had been a long-time user of heroin.
Ms Buchecker said Moloney now wanted to engage with support services, in particular longer rehabilitation and detoxification.
"He's very motivated," she told the court.
Magistrate Franz Holzer adjourned further hearing of the case until January 29 for sentencing.
He ordered Moloney be assessed for another CCO with condition including programs to address drug addiction and a men's behaviour change program.
Moloney will be back in court next Monday to be sentenced.
