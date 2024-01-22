Painter who punched woman assessed for another corrections order

A Warrnambool painter who punched a woman in a Terang street to the head is being assessed for another community corrections order.
Geoffrey William Pennell, also known as Van Someren, 41, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, January 22, to assault and breaching court orders.
There's also another charge of possessing a controlled weapon without excuse that's yet to proceed.
Magistrate Franz Holzer has remanded Pennell in custody for a week so Office Of Corrections staff can undertake a CCO assessment to determine if he's suitable for such an order.
Mr Holzer said there were two troubling aspects to the case - Pennell's drug issues and his inability to control himself.
He warned Pennell there was no guarantee he would be released from custody next Monday when the case returns to court for sentencing.
The magistrate indicated he was considering a combination sentence of jail time and also a CCO.
Police alleged during November it was reported to Terang officers Pennell had attended an address despite a court order being in place.
Pennell was arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in court at a later date.
Then in late December it's alleged Pennell returned to the address, there was a verbal dispute with a woman, Pennell left the address with a backpack which was not his, the woman followed him and then Pennell punched her to the face in the street.
He was arrested in west Warrnambool on December 30 and until Monday had spent 22 days in custody.
He has 27 pages of prior criminal history.
Lawyer Elli Dawe said her client had long-standing substance abuse issues that he wanted to address and Pennell claimed he had been invited to the Terang property.
"He takes full responsibility for his behaviour," she said.
