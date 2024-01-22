The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Painter who punched woman assessed for another corrections order

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 23 2024 - 7:08am, first published 7:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Painter who punched woman assessed for another corrections order
Painter who punched woman assessed for another corrections order

A Warrnambool painter who punched a woman in a Terang street to the head is being assessed for another community corrections order.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.