Government's $1.2 million push to get shire into shape for kinder expansion

The state government says it's doing all it can to set Corangamite Shire up to be one of the first councils to offer its expanded pre-prep program.
A Department of Education spokesperson told The Standard it had invested more than $1.2 million to expand and improve kindergartens in the shire since 2021.
"(That's) created an additional 47 licensed places for the community," the spokesperson said.
Under the Victorian government's Best Start, Best Life early childhood education reform, four-year-old kindergarten would transition to a new pre-prep program across the next decade from 2025. Funded kindergarten hours would double from 15 to 30 hours a week.
Corangamite Shire is due to roll out the pre-prep program across its six kindergartens (Timboon, Simpson, Terang, Cobden, Western Plains and Skipton) in 2026, one of the first local government areas to do so.
But mayor Kate Makin previously told The Standard its workforce would need to almost double to accommodate the additional hours.
She said the facilities were not designed for 30 hours of pre-prep with some catering for both kinder and day care, and feared the increase in kinder hours would likely displace child care from those facilities.
"The problem is we don't have the educators and the building sizes to accommodate all those kids," Cr Makin said at the time.
"There needs to be more state government involvement with encouraging more people to do childcare moving forward and at the moment we feel like that's not happening and that it's probably 12 months behind."
But the department spokesperson said it was investing $370 million in early childhood teacher and educator training programs, support for new graduates and tiered professional development programs.
"(That's) already grown Victoria's kindergarten workforce by more than 50 per cent since 2019", the spokesperson said.
That investment included financial incentives to attract early childhood teachers and educators, early childhood scholarships of up to $34,000, up-skilling programs and state-wide induction supports among others.
The spokesperson said all local governments also have agreed Kindergarten Infrastructure Services Plans in place to ensure they had the necessary infrastructure in place or under construction to support the reforms.
