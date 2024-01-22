The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bring back 'critical' Melbourne air service, Lyndoch CEO says

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated January 23 2024 - 7:23am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lyndoch Living acting CEO Jill Davidson says Warrnambool's lack of an air service to and from Melbourne puts it at a competitive disadvantage. Picture by Sean McKenna
Lyndoch Living acting CEO Jill Davidson says Warrnambool's lack of an air service to and from Melbourne puts it at a competitive disadvantage. Picture by Sean McKenna

The acting chief executive officer of Lyndoch Living says the lack of an air service between Warrnambool and Melbourne is a "critical" problem for the city's health workforce.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.