Bring back 'critical' Melbourne air service, Lyndoch CEO says

The acting chief executive officer of Lyndoch Living says the lack of an air service between Warrnambool and Melbourne is a "critical" problem for the city's health workforce.
Jill Davidson said Warrnambool could be in real trouble meeting the general practice healthcare needs of its population over the coming year.
"I think Warrnambool is in a lot of strife for GPs in the next 12 months, and this isn't just a Lyndoch thing, this is the other clinics as well," Ms Davidson said.
Lyndoch's GP clinic, which is housed in its $25 million primary healthcare centre, has seen doctor numbers more than halve over recent months. Some have left the south-west, but many have gone to clinics elsewhere in the city or region.
Lyndoch has been trying to sell both the medical practice and the building itself as it tries to shed the $11 million debt it burdened itself with to build the centre.
The building has been up for sale since October 2023, but is yet to find a buyer despite "interested parties" including local Indigenous health and drug and alcohol organisations walking through in recent weeks.
"It's a pretty super building and we're hopeful it goes to something that's valuable to the community," Ms Davidson said.
The clinic has also been on the market for some time, but without success.
Ms Davidson said there were six GPs left, but more were on the way out the door. She said many of the doctors who had left were working part time, some only one day a week.
"The doctors who are staying are very high volume doctors, so they see a lot of patients. The reduction in doctors doesn't necessarily equate to a similar reduction in service delivery," she said.
But she said the clinic needed doctors.
"We could take on as many GPs as we could get, and they would all be busy," she said.
"We're challenged. I'm even looking at recruiting from overseas, which is something that happens in rural Victoria quite frequently.
"Certainly looking towards the UK or Ireland."
Ms Davidson said that was where the 2019 halt to passenger flights between Warrnambool and Melbourne became critical.
"We're really disadvantaged without an air service that takes us into a domestic hub and an international hub," she said.
She said she and Lyndoch board chair Sue Cassidy had met with Warrnambool City Council mayor Ben Blain and CEO Andrew Mason to push the issue with them. Cr Blain has said restoring the air service was critical to Warrnambool's growth.
Ms Davidson said Warrnambool was a hard sell to an overseas doctor without air access.
"Just imagine this: you're trying to recruit a GP - now, they're quite discerning. You've brought them in from another country and they've also made an appointment in Brisbane and an appointment Sydney to have a look at other clinics," she said.
"So we get them to Melbourne and then pop them in a car and they have to drive 3.5 hours, or pop them on a train that isn't always reliable.
"That doesn't work."
Ms Davidson said in one of her previous roles as general manager of Albury Base Hospital there was an airport down the road and a regular group of specialists were purely fly-in, fly-out.
"We had our fly-in, fly-out specialist doctors, and I was a fly-in, fly-out general manager," she said. "That was the only way to get a workforce.
"We are strapped for so many categories of workforce, and I've spoken with South West Healthcare, with (CEO) Craig Fraser, they would love an air service as well.
"It's a critical across the board issue for Warrnambool."
Ms Davison said if a business wanted to attract and keep high-quality healthcare workers it needed a "big drawcard".
"That could be a big sign-on bonus, or it could be a fabulous location that has everything that meets their needs, and that's where I'd raise the air service," she said.
The Standard revealed in October, 2023 western Victoria had lost more GP clinics than nearly anywhere in Australia over the previous year, with one local clinic offering a $25,000 sign-on bonus to attract a permanent GP.
"I've heard of sign-on bonuses of $100,000. That's impossible for us, you have to be a big company to do that, we just can't compete," Ms Davidson said.
She said Warrnambool needed to make changes to guarantee its attractiveness and avert a vicious cycle of health professionals leaving.
"There are a lot of doctors retiring, and there's research showing the average age of these retiring doctors is quite high, because the new doctors coming into the system aren't working full time or after hours, which then creates extra pressure on hospital EDs," she said.
"There's actually a statistic showing Warrnambool overall is about nine doctors down, and that was 10 months ago.
"And there's a cycle that when you start to lose doctors in country areas you start to lose population, because if the population isn't confident as they age that they'll continue to have good medical services, they go somewhere else.
