Warrnambool Base Hospital works to start a year behind schedule

The state government says early works on Warrnambool Base Hospital's $384 million redevelopment will begin in late January.
"The builder appointed to deliver early works for the hospital redevelopment will be announced shortly with site preparations expected to start later this month," a government spokesperson said.
This would put the project a year behind schedule according to the timeline on the government's project page for the redevelopment, which says construction on the "early and main works" would start in "early 2023".
The early works will include installing the infrastructure required to service the clinical services tower which will be the centrepiece of the redevelopment, as well as decommissioning and relocating existing services and relocating staff within the existing hospital.
While the early works were supposed to begin early in 2023, the government didn't put them to tender until October 23.
The government timeline also says the builder for the main redevelopment works should have been appointed in early 2023 and construction of the hospital tower itself should begin in mid-2024.
But the main construction job hasn't yet been advertised for expressions of interest, let alone gone out for public tender, and the government now says a builder won't be appointed until later in 2024. The Standard understands a builder won't be appointed until the second-half of the year, which would be at least 18 months behind schedule.
The Standard asked the government whether the substantial delays compared with its own timeline meant the overall project was behind schedule.
"The completion date has not changed and the redevelopment is on track to open in 2027," a spokesperson said.
One issue the government faces is the scope of the project still hasn't been agreed to.
The Standard revealed on November 30 that the new 120-space underground car park promised in the redevelopment was under threat because of rising construction costs since the project was first scoped and announced.
The government has consistently said it doesn't plan to increase the $384 million budget for the redevelopment, which would make the project the only recent major health build not to have its budget augmented.
Calculations by The Standard using the government's own construction cost estimates suggest the Warrnambool redevelopment budget would need an extra 14 per cent to deliver everything promised in the original announcement.
A spokesperson said the scope of the project hadn't changed "including delivering all car parking on site per the original scope". But The Standard understands the scope is still under discussion.
In positive news, the Regional Logistics Distribution Centre, which will manage the laundry and supply services for the hospital offsite, has been completed and will be opened by Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas on January 23, 2024.
