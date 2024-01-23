Concentration, application, patience: Why experience counts in two-day game

The sample size may be small and there is a lot of cricket left to play in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one competition, but it's clear the impacts of the return of two-day games are already being felt.
It's obvious after almost two completed rounds of 80 over cricket - the first after more than two years of purely playing the one-day format - previous experience and teams who understand the intricacies of the longer format are going to triumph in the quest for premiership glory.
The ladder may have been log jammed up until Christmas, largely due to the unpredictable nature of one-day cricket, but the early results from two-day cricket's return suggests the contenders are separating from the pretenders ... and quite quickly.
Concentration, application and patience are at the core of what makes a longer format team or individual successful.
The conditions are often different, the ball moves differently and strategy, as well as longevity, is more important than pure brawn, power or ability.
While the next generation of cricketers, just by being exposed to the format are going to benefit in the long run after largely learning their craft in one-day cricket, it takes time to learn how to best succeed when the pressures are completely different.
If the main objective for cricket clubs' in the present is to win premierships then previous experience in two-day cricket will ultimately triumph.
Talent is on tap in Warrnambool, as reflected in the association's strong results at junior country week level and with a number of young players playing representative cricket at Premier clubs and at Western Waves level.
But local cricket is a results-based business.
And judging by the individual performances so far this season, some of the association's most seasoned operators are leading the charge with their efforts after the Christmas break.
It is, by no means, a coincidence to see the best players - the ones who have been stars prior to COVID-19 - stand up in what can be a marathon 80-over day of cricket.
On Saturday, January 6 and 13, which saw two-day cricket return for the first time since the 2020-21 division one grand final - almost three years ago - many of the players who had been there and done it before were back in their element.
At Port Fairy, it was experienced batters Alastair Templeton and Aaron Williams who shone with 90s while 41-year-old Clinton Baker sent down 21 overs and snared 6-61.
Xavier Beks made runs and took wickets in a vintage display for Dennington, Shiv Kumara and Shashan Silva starred with bat and ball for Allansford-Panmure, while one of the association's best bowlers of the modern era in Matt Petherick snared 4-32 from 22 overs.
The same pattern was evident in the opening day's play on the weekend with players such as Mortlake champion Todd Lamont (6-72 from 33.4 overs), Merrivale captain Joe Kenna (3-18), Rob Saker (5-4) and Jacob Hetherington (5-22) for Nestles all showcasing class with the ball.
Then there was West Warrnambool's Ben Threlfall and North Warrnambool's Kory Howlett - both previous winners of the league's best and fairest award - who dominated with centuries on Saturday, January 20, timing their knocks perfectly and understanding how to construct and build an innings.
These players all have similar things in common in that they have years of experience playing longer format cricket and can quickly adapt to any situation within a game.
Inexperienced teams, or clubs who are investing time into exposing youth to division one level will fall away until they can build that vital experience.
Wesley Yambuk Titans, for example, on a rebuilding path, may have lost both of its two-day matches outright to West Warrnambool and Allansford-Panmure respectively but will take plenty from giving their most promising players a chance to learn how to play the two-day format.
Ironically the two sides occupying the top-of-the-ladder, the Panthers and the Gators, were the two sides to inflict those losses.
Inevitably, the longer the season wears on there will be more lopsided results which will see experienced teams cash in and developing teams fall away but that's the way cricket and sport in general often is, a battle of attrition.
In the case of the even WDCA division one competition, it's ultimately going to separate the pretenders from the contenders.
