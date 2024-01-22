Man falls to knees in pain after alleged coward punch in broad daylight

A Hamilton woman allegedly followed a man down the street and coward punched him in broad daylight, causing him to fall to his knees in pain.
The alleged assault breached a community correction order which the accused woman was placed on in December 2023 after she pleaded guilty to repeatedly punching the same man.
Kiara Austin, 27, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on January 22, 2024, charged with intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury and associated offences.
She made a bail application which was adjourned until the following day in order for her to be assessed for an intensive bail support program.
Police allege Ms Austin spotted the male complainant walking in Hamilton on January 19 about 5pm.
She approached the man from behind and punched him to the back of the head.
The alleged victim, who did not hear or see the woman, fell to his knees in pain.
The woman allegedly stood over the man, screamed at him and punched him multiple times.
The court heard a witness allegedly observed the woman throw about 30 heavy punches as she straddled the man.
Police were called, members attended and the man and woman both denied they were fighting.
Ms Austin allegedly told police the man's injuries happened earlier that day.
The man was too scared to report the alleged assault to police due to the woman's violent response to previous incidents, the court was told.
Ms Austin was placed on the community correction order in December 2023 after she pleaded guilty to assault-related offences against the same complainant.
Earlier that year Ms Austin attacked the man in Hamilton's Gray Street and two days later she stomped on his face at a skate park.
A lawyer for Ms Austin said her client had hardly had the chance to engage with therapeutic conditions of her community correction order, which included anger management.
Ms Austin told the court she had put herself in a pickle where she had spiralled but she wanted to move forward.
"I want the professionals to work with me, to better me as a person," she said.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the alleged offending was "not good".
He said the woman faced significant barriers getting bail as she needed to show exceptional circumstances why she should be released back into the community.
The court heard that if remanded in custody, the accused woman could lose her housing.
She will face court again on January 23.
