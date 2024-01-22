Volunteer tree planter lands new greening role to spread the message

A new landcare job forms a full circle moment for Warrnambool's Nicole Wood who remembers re-vegetating the Flume with her children two decades ago.
It comes after the long-time environmentalist was appointed second facilitator for the Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network.
Ms Wood said the new role brought her "full circle".
"I planted those first trees for Re-veg The Flume (an annual WCLN event) with my two little kids who are adults now," she said.
"They came along for the first planting about 20 years ago so it's really exciting.
"A long time ago, I worked in the environmental sector and for the past 15 years I've been doing sustainable transport and road safety for Warrnambool City Council.
"So I've always had my head in the environment and sustainability game and I'm so excited to be back working with the community and in the environment."
Ms Wood said she had clear goals for her new tenure.
"I'd like to invite more people to consider the environment in their own backyards or come to a plant-a-tree day," she said.
"I'm very keen about waterways and coastal work, I think we are so lucky in Warrnambool to have these fantastic spaces and I think it became really apparent over COVID-19 just how much people appreciate them.
"I'm also going to focus on linking up our green spaces using wildlife corridors and biolinks through Warrnambool and into Moyne."
Fellow facilitator Geoff Rollinson said the addition of Ms Wood would allow the network to expand its operations into neighbouring Moyne Shire.
He said it would create more resources for the network to host tree planting, workshop and field day events and encourage farmers to adopt sustainable agricultural practices.
Network chairman Bruce Campbell said Ms Wood's appointment would ultimately help "grow (the) landcare impact in the region with her skills and enthusiasm".
