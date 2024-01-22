'Absolutely unacceptable': Worker steals cigarettes from small town employer

A worker stole hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes from a small Allansford business in a breach of trust a magistrate says is "absolutely unacceptable".
Fiona Hill, 45, was employed at the town's general store for about 10 months from May 2022.
She admitted in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on January 22, 2023 she stole multiple packets of cigarettes.
The court heard the offending occurred between March 7 and 23, the year before.
On one occasion on March 14 she stole five packets of cigarettes worth more than $220.
Hill also stole $20 from the cash register which she gave to her son.
The thefts were captured on CCTV.
A lawyer for Hill said at the time of the offending her client was suffering chronic stress due to her son "going through the court system" which heightened her nicotine addiction.
She said Hill couldn't afford to fund her addiction, leading to the thefts of the cigarettes.
The lawyer said Hill was remorseful and had contacted the police informant four times to organise to re-pay her former employer.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said 10 to 15 years ago there was a "rough rule of thumb" that any dishonesty offending against an employer led to a term of imprisonment.
He said that was because the offending was a breach of trust that required general deterrence to show people who take advantage while in a position of trust there would be serious consequences.
"Here the complainant is a small business," he said of the Allansford General Store.
"Goodness knows whether this is the difference between solvency and insolvency. It impacts their ability to employ other people and keep a small shop running in a small town.
"This was absolutely unacceptable. It did involve a significant breach of trust by you."
Mr Lethbridge said it was to Hill's benefit that she had a dated criminal history.
The court also heard she was undergoing personal issues at the time of the offending.
The woman was convicted and placed on a good behaviour bond for 12 months.
Mr Lethbridge said if the almost $1000 was not repaid to the Allansford General Store in that time, Hill would be re-sentenced to jail.
She was also ordered to pay $500 to the court fund.
