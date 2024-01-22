The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Absolutely unacceptable': Worker steals cigarettes from small town employer

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
January 22 2024 - 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Absolutely unacceptable': Worker steals cigarettes from small town employer
'Absolutely unacceptable': Worker steals cigarettes from small town employer

A worker stole hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes from a small Allansford business in a breach of trust a magistrate says is "absolutely unacceptable".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Covering court and transport. Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.