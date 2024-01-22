The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Cabins planned for old lime-burning property near popular tourist drawcard

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 22 2024 - 2:57pm, first published 2:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two cabins could be constructed on a 10-hectare property adjacent to the rail trail in Timboon.
Two cabins could be constructed on a 10-hectare property adjacent to the rail trail in Timboon.

Visitors could soon stay on an historic lime-burning site along the Timboon rail trail surrounded by grazing Texas Longhorns.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.