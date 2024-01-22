Cabins planned for old lime-burning property near popular tourist drawcard

Visitors could soon stay on an historic lime-burning site along the Timboon rail trail surrounded by grazing Texas Longhorns.
It comes after a plan for group accommodation at 42 Limeworks Road was lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.
The $80,000 proposal would see two cabins constructed in the elevated terraces of the 10.67-hectare landscape and accommodate a maximum of 10 people at any one time.
The site was known as 'White Star' and once incorporated a church, schoolhouse and residential huts within the western portion of the land, forming a local community.
It was also one of three main quarries owned by the Curdies River Lime Company which began in 1910.
Now, 15 Texas Longhorns graze on the property, the western boundary of which runs adjacent to the 40-kilometre Timboon-Camperdown rail trail.
To protect the highly productive river flat grazing land on the site, the proposed cabins would be located on the remaining unproductive land which forms part of the limestone quarry.
Each would be constructed using two to three shipping containers and have two bedrooms, a bathroom, toilet, open-plan kitchen and living space.
Application documents note no earthworks would be required for the proposal, nor the removal of any native vegetation.
Residents have until February 6 to make a submission on the proposal.
