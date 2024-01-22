On the march: Contender building momentum towards finals tilt

Much like its run into the 2022-23 South West division one grand final, Cobden's ability to fly under the radar has it well set for finals success.
The Knights, utilising all of their experience and depth, sit fourth on the table after eight completed rounds as they tinker with and build towards launching at a drought-breaking premiership.
After completing a mature, polished win on Saturday, January 20 against powerhouse Heytesbury Princetown to solidify their position in fourth, captain Simon Murfett said the group was building strongly.
Despite missing important top-order players Jonty Robertson and Matt Kemp, the Knights raced down the Storm's 173 with five wickets to spare.
"If we can keep building on that it'd be great, we've got Pombo (Pomborneit) in a few weeks, that's a big one for us," he said.
"Hopefully we'll start getting everyone available again in the coming weeks and look to cement everyone's role in the team and go from there.
"In saying that it's been good to see a few people in different spots and try a few things. We're playing some good cricket."
Murfett, who collected 1-25 in the win, said middle-order duo Matt Harkin (52) and Johno Benallack (58) showed composure under pressure in a sign the group was well covered in the depth department.
The pair acted as virtual opening batters after being in within the first few minutes of the chase.
"They were massive for us with the bat, they were both in early, maybe by the second over," he said.
"We were under the pump and I think Johno may have faced 20-odd balls before he got off the mark so they showed a lot of patience to get through.
"It was good to hold our nerves and the runs kind of came for them and got us the win."
He said the bowlers did well in the conditions and managed to stem a dangerous Storm batting line-up and limit their scoring opportunities.
Angus Uwland and Jackson Rock were particularly important, bowling 20 overs between them and only leaking 47 runs with Uwland also contributing 41 not out from 38 balls.
"Everything sort of fell into place. We probably were a bit loose with the ball early on and tightened it up and then able to restrict them," he said
It was a wicket where you sort of had to get yourself in before really getting into your shots. That certainly showed. Two guys from both teams faced a lot of balls and got the runs."
