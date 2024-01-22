Farmer concerned about cattle spooked by dog near town's rail trail

A Koroit farmer is calling for greater warning signs to keep dogs on leads on sections of the Koroit to Warrnambool rail trail as he hopes spooked cattle will survive a run in with a canine.
Colin Baulch had 21 herefords in a paddock opposite Koroit's Bega factory on the rail trail on Sunday January 15, 2024.
The following night he received a call alerting him the cattle appeared to be distressed.
He said he had also been told there had been sightings of a dog near the paddock.
On Tuesday morning, Mr Baulch said the 12 cattle which were in immediate view appeared shaken and frightened.
There were more hiding in long grass and the final two appeared to be in a distressed state.
Mr Baulch said he offered the two poorly heifers water.
"They dropped and they haven't got up," he said.
A vet initially thought the cattle, which could not stand despite efforts to lift them, would have to be put down.
However, Mr Baulch said he hoped the cattle would survive the next few days and recover.
"They don't appear to be in pain and they're drinking water," he said.
Mr Baulch said his vet said the cattle's nervous system appeared to have been affected.
He said he believed - due to reports of dog sightings and reports of dogs off leads on the trail - his stock had been chased by a dog for a long period of time.
Mr Baulch said he would not leave his stock in that paddock again.
"I've shifted the cattle and I won't put them back there," he said.
Mr Baulch said there needed to be larger signs warning people dogs were not allowed on the section of the trail and warnings of a fine.
"You should be able to run your stock without worrying about someone else's dogs," he said.
A post on the Koroit Community Noticeboard Facebook page received a number of comments.
"Are people walking at night/dark too with dogs on the trail? I lost a calf too possibly from two neighbouring dogs (not on the trail) and it makes me constantly worry - have to adjust which paddocks I put the young ones in. Sad about what has happened and hope the farmer gets some justice - because the trail is a great thing for the community - but not a place to walk certain dogs off a lead," one person wrote.
"I stopped walking on the rail trail years ago because of all the dogs off lead. And thank you to the responsible owners who understand that not everyone wants to be sniffed up, jumped on, barked at, or rounded up," another person said.
Rail trail spokesman Ian Bodycoat confirmed dogs should not be on that section of the trail.
He said there were signs in place but a small number of people chose to ignore them, which was very disappointing.
"Dogs should not be in that area," Mr Bodycoat said.
"People are well aware of what they shouldn't be doing but some people choose to ignore the signs."
