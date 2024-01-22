Mary had a little lamb that inspired her to create works of art

A flock of rogue sheep were the catalyst for Warrnambool's Mary O'Brien to spin an artistic web that is being celebrated this week.
Mrs O'Brien opened her Here we go Together exhibition on Saturday, January 20, 2024, a display that will continue through to January 28.
The exhibition features Mrs O'Brien's woven tapestries and art works from 1984 to 2011.
Mrs O'Brien explains the rather unique reason for her entering the world of art.
"It was the late 1970s and we were living in Dennington when a sheep and her two lambs escaped from somewhere and ended up in our yard," Mrs O'Brien said.
"No one claimed the sheep so they stayed and I ended up getting some more.
"Given we had the sheep, I thought it would be good to do something with the wool, so with a friend of mine, Dianne Moloney, we decided to learn how to spin the wool.
"We went to TAFE and started a course with Marie Cook as our teacher.
"Marie told us we needed to do more than spinning with the wool so she taught us to weave as well and create tapestries.
"So we started creating works, mostly reflecting on what inspired us, which was mainly our families."
It was to be the start of an ongoing passion for Mrs O'Brien, providing her a creative outlet in between raising seven children with her late husband Gerry, and working as a nurse.
Her family continued to inspire her creations, not just her children, but later her 21 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
So did the community surrounding her, the exhibition includes a heartfelt tribute to her late father Jack Dwyer, a well-known spud grower and picker from the Koroit district.
Her works also reflect the influence of her schooldays at Crossley, Koroit and Warrnambool.
A piece on the career of famed Fitzroy footballer and her late sister Carmel's father-in-law, Fred Hughson, is part of the exhibition.
But perhaps the most striking part of the exhibition is three large tapestries telling the life story of Elaine Hocking, a teacher at TAFE who passed away from cancer. It told the story of Ms Hocking's youth in the Mallee, her time in Papua New Guinea and her life in Warrnambool. These tapestries had hung on the walls of the old Warrnambool Library.
This is Mrs O'Brien's first exhibition and fittingly Marie Cook was the guest speaker at its opening on Saturday.
The exhibition became a reality thanks to the urging of one of Mrs O'Brien's children.
"They (the tapestries) have been under the house and my daughter Kate convinced me to get them out and have an exhibition," Mrs O'Brien said.
"I'm thrilled with how it has all come up, I'm surprised how good it looks."
The Here we go Together exhibition is at St Brigids Hall in Crossley and will be open from 10am to 4pm each day until January 28.
