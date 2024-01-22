Inside racing: AFL great chips in at country club's big meeting

WESTERN District Foodshare is a big winner from former champion Geelong footballer Joel Selwood being the ambassador for the popular once-a-year race meeting at Camperdown.
The four-time Cats premiership hero mingled with racing patrons and took footy clinics for children before hosting a punters club at Camperdown's biggest social function for the year on Saturday, January 20.
The Camperdown Turf Club auctioned off a signed Selwood guernsey with the winning bidder parting with $3000 which will be donated to Western District Foodshare.
CTC manager Karen Van Kempen said having Selwood on-course was a big winner for the day which saw more than 2600 patrons on-course.
"Joel was sensational," she said. "The club had a huge day and a lot of that success is due to Joel.
"He was extremely busy during the afternoon. Joel has got a very friendly, caring nature about him.
"Joel signed autographs, ran the junior footy clinic and plenty of people got selfie-photos with him but the biggest winner was the auction. Joel's signed footy jumper attracted plenty of bids before Robyn Chandler purchased it for $3000.
"The turf club had decided to donate the money from the auction to Western District Foodshare. They do an amazing job allowing unfortunate people access to much-needed food across south-west Victoria."
Van Kempen said the crowd number was on-par with previous cup meetings.
"It's a great crowd number considering many people are facing tough times," she said.
"It's a real social day out for so many people. We receive wonderful support from the Camperdown community and have a loyal base of sponsors which the club really appreciates."
On the track, the Symon Wilde-trained Mister Me won the $50,000 Camperdown Cup while jockeys Dean Yendall, Fred Kersley and Jarrod Fry shared riding honours with two winners each.
Wilde and other trainers Lindsey Smith and Mitch Freedman had winning doubles on the nine-race program.
SATURDAY'S impressive Camperdown maiden winner Home Sweet Home is destined for more wins, according to respected trainer Lindsey Smith.
Home Sweet Home, with jockey Fred Kersley in the saddle, was having his second race start on the back of a unplaced debut run at Hamilton in December.
The four-year-old, who races in the black and white stripes, is raced by syndicator Brad Spicer and a large group of friends who have connections with the Collingwood Football Club.
"Brad has put the group together and among them are a few high-profile Collingwood people," Smith said.
"I think they're going to have a lot of fun racing Home Sweet Home. I thought he was a shade unlucky at his debut last month. He ran fourth but battled on strongly.
"We put the blinkers on him for Saturday and they did the trick. We may give him one more run before giving him a let-up. I think with time he should run out a strong 1600 to 1800 metres."
Home Sweet Home was the first leg of a winning double for Smith and Kersley. They partnered up to win the last race with Rocky Path.
Smith praised the young jockey's ride on Rocky Path.
"I would say the ride won the race," he said. "Fred got the run through the field. It was a masterly ride. We're still learning about Rocky Path. It was her first start for us after coming over from Perth.
"We'll just take her along slowly and see where she takes us to in the future."
Rocky Path has won seven races from 69 starts.
PROMISING Warrnambool mare Wishlor Lass may line up in the $300,000 Group Two Sunline Stakes at Moonee Valley on March 23.
Wishlor Lass, who won two Group three races for trainer Symon Wilde in the spring, is back in work and will resume racing within weeks.
Wilde said the Sunline Stakes looked an ideal race for the lightly-raced five-year-old.
"Wishlor Lass is in top condition," he said. "Wishlor Lass had a few weeks in the paddock and the break has done her the world of good.
"I can't fault her condition. The Sunline Stakes is her target race in the autumn."
Wilde won the 2023 Sunline Stakes with Sirileo Miss, who is also back in work after months on the sidelines.
PERTH Cup winner Casino Seventeen is one of the standout entries for the January Inglis Digital Online Sale.
The consistent galloper won the Perth Cup at his last start earlier this month. Casino Seventeen has won nine of his 17 starts.
Slumber Party, carrying a pregnancy to highly-credentialed stallion Justify, is also among the 455 lots that are offered for sale.
The Group One performer Military Expert will also attract plenty of interest. Military Expert is stakes placed on five occasions. The catalogue includes yearlings by the likes of in-demand first season sire Farnan, Pierro, Yes Yes Yes, Zousain, Tagaloa and Star Turn.
In 2023, Inglis Digital graduates won 4340 individual races in Australia. The final countdown for the sale begins at 10am on Wednesday, January 24.
JOCKEY Tahlia Hope was found guilty of a careless riding charge following her ride on Shyleah at Camperdown on Saturday, January 20.
The charge related to an incident near the 150-metre mark. Stewards outed Hope for nine meetings. Her suspension begins at midnight on January 29 and ends midnight February 7. Stewards deemed the incident in the low range.
JOHNNY ROCKER: Well-backed before running second on Saturday. He lost no admirers and will strip fitter next time. Mark his name down as an upcoming winner.
PODENTE: Caught the eye with a third-placing in a 2000-metre race. He made up plenty of ground over the concluding stages. He's one to follow in similar company the next time he supports silks.
HOOAH HAVANA: Had no luck in a 1200-metre race on Saturday. The former Perth galloper looks to have above-average ability.
JACOB OPPERMAN: Heavy-weight South Australian jockey who keeps on riding winners from limited opportunities. Punters should keep a watch on his rides.
CLEVER MAN: Veteran galloper who had no luck from a wide barrier on Sunday. He lost no admirers with that effort and can be followed with confidence in similar company next time.
