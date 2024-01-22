The Standard
Inside racing: AFL great chips in at country club's big meeting

By Tim Auld
Updated January 22 2024 - 12:22pm, first published 12:08pm
Former Geelong champion Joel Selwood (left) and Robyn Chandler who parted with $3000 to buy a Cats jumper signed by the four-time premiership hero at Camperdown races on Saturday. Picture supplied
WESTERN District Foodshare is a big winner from former champion Geelong footballer Joel Selwood being the ambassador for the popular once-a-year race meeting at Camperdown.

