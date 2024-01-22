Teacher facing child sex charges released with strict bail conditions

A Warrnambool district teacher accused of sex offences involving a 15-year-old complainant has been released on strict bail conditions.
Donald Dureau, 48, successfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, January 22, after spending 42 days in custody.
Mr Dureau was not recommended to be supported by the court integrated services program due to the seriousness and nature of the allegations.
Magistrate Franz Holzer was told Mr Dureau would also be charged with attempted rape.
He said the charges related to alleged incidents on December 10 and 11, 2023.
A summary of the prosecution case was handed up to the magistrate but was not read to the court due to the sensitive nature of the charges.
Mr Holzer said the three charges included aggravated burglary and two allegations of sexually-related offending involving a 15-year-old female.
The court was told Mr Dureau had one prior criminal court appearance, on February 24 last year for reckless conduct endangering serious injury - a driving-related offence.
A community corrections order was put in place with the magistrate describing the penalty as having treatment at the front of mind.
Lawyer Elli Dawe submitted in the bail application that Mr Dureau's mother was willing to have him live with her in Port Welshpool - more than 450 kilometres away.
She said Mr Dureau had an extensive employment history as a teacher and an email from the Office Of Corrections indicated her client was complying with his current CCO.
The lawyer submitted Mr Dureau was previously subject to an involuntary treatment order after being diagnosed with a delusion disorder in 2022.
She said Mr Dureau had strong family support and due to his mental illness he was not likely to receive an immediate jail term if he was found guilty of the charges.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Kevin Mullins said Mr Dureau had gone 46 years into his life without coming to the attention of police but he had then made a spectacular entrance to the criminal justice system.
"It's extremely troubling," he said.
The prosecutor said while Mr Dureau living in Port Welshpool was a good outcome for the complainant, he was concerned about potential other victims in that small town.
He said it was a strong police case and if mental health was not taken into consideration in sentencing if found guilty, Mr Dureau was likely to be imprisoned.
Mr Dureau's mother said when she walked around Port Welshpool she did not come across children.
"I'm very vigilant," she told the court.
The magistrate said Mr Dureau was 48 years old and had a very limited criminal history.
"These are very serious allegations," he said.
Mr Holzer said police alleged Mr Dureau targeted and approached the young complainant "in circumstances that are troubling".
Bu he decided strict conditions could be put in place that reduced the chances of any further alleged offending. He warned Mr Dureau if there was, that would lead to "inevitable consequences".
Mr Dureau was bailed to appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on March 15 for a committal mention.
His bail conditions include that he live in Port Welshpool with his mother, report to Wonthaggi police station each Monday and obey an 8pm to 6am overnight curfew.
Mr Dureau is banned from being in Warrnambool except to attend court or legal appointments.
"I don't want you wandering around Warrnambool for any reason," Mr Holzer told Mr Dureau.
