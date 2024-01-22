River-front home in tightly-held precinct on market for $3.2 million

A stunning property with river views and potential for expansion is on the market.
The three-bedroom home at 9 Gipps Street, Port Fairy, has been listed by Lockett and Co Real Estate for $3.2 million.
Agent Paula Dwyer said the property, which was on a 1102-square-metre block, boasted unparalleled views of the wharf, boats and Griffiths Island.
"It's in an extremely tightly-held location at the preferred deep-water end of the Moyne River precinct," Ms Dwyer said.
She said the home had an expansive outdoor area, a balcony that took in the views and under-floor heating.
"This remarkable property has three areas for relaxation - the front deck, the courtyard and a spacious rear yard and garden," she said.
Ms Dwyer said the property had only been listed for a week.
"We've had very solid inquiries, with interest from Melbourne, Ballarat and Geelong and inspections organised over the coming weeks," she said.
"This captivating waterfront home in a tightly held location presents an exciting opportunity that should not be overlooked."
Ms Dwyer previously sold a river-front property for a record price of $3.5 million.
"The property had been on the market for a day and the record still stands today," she said.
Lockett and Co also has a beachfront property on the market.
The Beach Street home, which boasts panoramic sea views, is listed for $7 million.
"The property has been on the market for six days and we have had interest both local and metropolitan," Ms Dwyer said.
