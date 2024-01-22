The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Rotary backs books to be as popular as ever

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated January 22 2024 - 1:45pm, first published 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary Club of Warrnambool president Janet Blackley is ready for the Giant Book Sale. Picture by Sean McKenna
Rotary Club of Warrnambool president Janet Blackley is ready for the Giant Book Sale. Picture by Sean McKenna

Don't believe the hype that books are a fading force.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.