Rotary backs books to be as popular as ever

Don't believe the hype that books are a fading force.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
This weekend in Warrnambool, thousands of books of all shapes and sizes will be up for sale.
The occasion will be the Rotary Club of Warrnambool's Giant Book Sale, with Club Warrnambool the location.
Event organiser and Rotary club member Anne Adams said the public's passion for books was as keen as ever.
"It's been really interesting walking around Warrnambool and dropping off flyers at businesses around town and seeing how excited everyone is about the sale," Ms Adams said.
"People see the flyers and say how much they love reading books and coming to the sale and finding interesting reads.
"Books are here for the long run.
"If modern technology can last as long as books it'll be doing pretty well."
The Rotary club book sale began in 2020 and is held twice a year, usually to coincide with a long weekend.
The books at the sale are sourced in two ways, either by public donation or from the Warrnambool Library off-loading surplus books.
But it is not just books on offer, with Warrnambool's Periwinkle Patchwork donating a suite of quilts to sell.
"These quilts are beautiful and so well made," Ms Adams said.
"A display of quilts will fill the old billiard room and we expect this to be very popular."
The bar will also be open over the weekend, while coffee and a cake will be available for $5.
Money raised from the sale will go towards the Rotary club's community project, the Warrnambool and District Community Hospice.
The sale begins on January 26 from 1-4pm and will continue to the 27th - 10am to 3pm and the 28th - 11am to 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.