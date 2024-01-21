The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Charges upgraded in assault case due to new medical evidence

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 22 2024 - 9:35am, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charges upgraded in assault case due to new medical evidence
Charges upgraded in assault case due to new medical evidence

A Warrnambool district man has had his assault charges upgraded after additional medical evidence was obtained by police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.