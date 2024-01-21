Charges upgraded in assault case due to new medical evidence

A Warrnambool district man has had his assault charges upgraded after additional medical evidence was obtained by police.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
David Murphy, 47, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, January 19, via a video link with Fulham Prison where he is currently remanded in custody.
During a committal mention hearing, magistrate Gerard Lethbridge heard previous charges had now been upgraded to intentionally causing serious injury.
A lawyer told the court Mr Murphy had sacked her during a conference late last week and was requesting to retain the services of another solicitor.
Additional medical material was served on Mr Murphy's lawyers on January 11 which supports the upgrading of the charges.
That information related to the alleged victim suffering a broken jaw.
The magistrate told Mr Murphy it was up to the accused man who he retained as legal representation but the case would not be delayed.
A contested committal hearing is currently scheduled in court for about a month and the case was adjourned for a further hearing on February 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.