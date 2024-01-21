Woman charged with beating up man, murder accused to appear in court

A 27-year-old Hamilton woman charged with bashing a man will appear in the Warrnambool court on Monday, January 22.
The woman, who has a significant criminal history, was arrested on Friday, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody.
She will appear in court for a bail/remand hearing on Monday charged with intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury and associated offences.
Police will allege on Friday the woman approached a man, striking him with a clenched fist to the head.
The man claims he was struck with a combination of closed fist punches to his head as he tried to walk away and suffered significant injuries.
She's also been charged with stealing a shirt from the Warrnambool Cotton On store.
In a separate case, a Portland man, 46, will also appear in the Warrnambool court on Monday charged with one count of murder.
He was charged late on Friday night, January 19, after being taken into custody on Thursday night.
Police were called to a Park Street address in Portland on Thursday evening after a 44-year-old man was found dead at the property.
Homicide squad detectives interviewed the arrested man on Friday before laying the charge.
The man was remanded in custody by a bail justice to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a filing hearing.
