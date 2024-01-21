Classic class: 'It shows the competition level we bring to the table'

ONE of the youngest Americans in the field was not surprised to see his fellow countrymen shine at Australia's most iconic sprintcar meeting.
Overseas drivers filled five of the six podium positions at the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery's Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic's two qualifying nights on January 19 and 20.
They were back for night three on Sunday, January 21.
The experienced Aaron Reutzel, teenager Chase Randall and Rico Abreu, who soared from 14th to third, were night one's best performers while World of Outlaws star Sheldon Haudenschild won the night two feature and fellow American Carson Macedo, who started 11th, snared third.
Australian James McFadden finished second on night two to fly the flag for the host nation.
Randall, in just his second Australian visit, said it was pleasing to see his countrymen perform well half-a-world away from home.
He put their success down to the regular, high-quality racing in the United States.
"It shows the competition level we bring to the table, it's really tough back home and to bring that here and compete is a huge thing in a different country," he told The Standard from the pits on night three.
"It's really cool for me as a driver because it brings a lot of confidence because of that, to be one of the guys running up the front as well."
Those on the qualifying night podiums were also joined in the classic field by Americans Justin Peck and Riley Goodno - in their maiden classics - and Brock Zearfoss.
Kalib Henry was due to compete too but was injured in a race incident in the week leading up to the Premier Speedway showcase.
Randall said it was inspiring racing with his more experienced opponents, learning from them each race.
"One of the things that has helped me a lot this year, being one of the younger guys, is racing with them so much back home," he said.
"Racing a lot of the 410 (engine) stuff back home with a lot of the same drivers, it lets me adapt and when I come down here (to Australia) it's all the same for me, nothing's new and it makes me really comfortable and I can perform at my best."
Randall, who works on the mechanical side of his car too, said he would love to return to the classic again in 12 months' time if circumstances allow.
He drove for Pakenham-based car owner Danny Mayson the past two seasons.
"I am hoping for it a lot but it's a year from now - a lot can change - but as of now I am wanting to come back so we'll see how it goes," Randall said.
