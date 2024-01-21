Lyndoch Living makes substantial loss on May Noonan sale

Financial disclosures suggest Lyndoch Living made a substantial loss on the sale of the failed May Noonan aged care home as top executives offer explanations for the ill-fated venture.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Lyndoch acquired May Noonan in December, 2018 as part of then-CEO Doreen Power's growth mindset for the organisation.
"This will be a win-win for everyone," Ms Power said at the time.
"We have been open to adding new businesses to our portfolio for some time. But we only consider additions where these are financially sound and fit into the Lyndoch values and vision."
But just 4.5 years later May Noonan had become completely untenable as a business and a loss-making asset.
Lyndoch was forced to announce its closure in May 2023, with the last residents leaving by mid-July.
Real estate documents showed the property was sold on November 14, 2023 for $1,485,000.
Lyndoch's financial statements for the 2018-19 financial year show it assessed the value of May Noonan as an asset at $2,220,500, substantially more than they sold the building and land for in November 2023.
But acquiring the Terang facility also meant taking on the refundable deposits of the existing May Noonan residents, which amounted to $3.1 million. It means Lyndoch essentially acquired a $1.2 million liability when they bought May Noonan, and they paid nearly $1.35 million cash to take on that liability.
The documents also show May Noonan had just $500 in the bank when Lyndoch bought it.
The Standard asked Lyndoch acting CEO Jill Davidson, CFO Andrew Long, and board chair Sue Cassidy, what changed in just over four years to transform May Noonan from a "win-win" into an unsalvageable liability.
Ms Davidson said one of the main challenges was the demand for aged care beds, which she said had declined significantly over the past five years.
May Noonan had been full when Lyndoch bought it, but it was less than half full when the organisation decided to shut it down.
Mr Long said May Noonan had also traditionally been a hostel, with low-care residents, but that became a liability.
"With home care packages and supported home care people are staying at home for longer and therefore hostel type accommodation is not popular because people are supported to live at home more," he said.
"That's evident in the growth side of our business, which is the home care packages."
Ms Davidson said the loss of low-care residents meant May Noonan increasingly had to cater to residents with higher needs. Commonwealth government changes to nursing requirements introduced over the past few years meant that May Noonan suddenly needed much more highly trained, expensive staff than Lyndoch had expected in 2018.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic made it more challenging still.
"It's good to be intelligent in hindsight, but those decisions were made before COVID, which has actually affected the nursing workforce considerably," Ms Davidson said.
"It never ceases to amaze me how many nurses have exited the system due to COVID and the pressures they were placed under.
"You couldn't anticipate what the workforce would look like at the time when May Noonan was purchased.
"You could never have guessed you would end up using agency registered nurses to really manage the care there. It was a hostel, it was low care, you didn't need registered nurses."
The Standard asked whether there had been a clear, written business case before Lyndoch had bought May Noonan, and whether the board and executive had revisited it to see where things went wrong.
"I guess we are looking forward, rather than looking backward," Ms Davidson said.
"All we can do is have a continuing forward-looking strategy, because if we keep looking back trying to find answers we waste time.
"I don't think we really expected such a financial turnaround in the residential aged care division as we actually got with the closure of May Noonan.
"It was probably even better than we expected if I'm honest.
Ms Davidson said it was always going to be difficult for Lyndoch to expand outside Warrnambool.
"This is what you have to do as a smaller organisation like Lyndoch: single site aged care, as compared to a group aged care company like Uniting Care or Anglicare," she said.
"Lyndoch is what I'd consider single site and has a great disadvantage in the wider marketplace, so we have to be very strategic and efficient and optimise everything we can, from culture, to processes, to things like IT."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.