'No luck': Photo finish denies top trainer Flemington victory

LUCK plays a massive part in racing - just ask astute Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith.
Smith watched on helplessly as Hooah Havana, with Warrnambool jockey Tom Madden on-board run an unlucky third behind Southern Fire down the famous Flemington straight on Saturday, January 20.
The wily trainer shrugged his shoulders and said that's racing after Hooah Havana's unlucky narrow defeat.
"It was disappointing to get photo-finished out of first place, especially after having no luck at the start," Smith told The Standard.
"I was more disappointed for Tom, it was just bad luck for him. I was hoping Hooah Havana could win and give Tom his first winner at Flemington but it was not to be.
"We got squeezed out at the start and that made it hard to win a 1200 metre race. We were back one pair more than I wanted after the squeeze. The squeeze at the start probably cost us a length or two.
"I thought at the 200-metre mark we would struggle to run a place but to the credit of the horse he finished off the race really strongly. I would say another 20 metres and he may have won."
The multiple winning Group 1 trainer said Hooah Havana will go up in class for his next start.
"I think we'll go up in class with Hooah Havana next time," he said. "We go up in class and will drop a lot in weight. He did a big job at Flemington lumping the 60 kilograms so he'll probably drop down in weight to 52 or 53 kilograms next time but he'll be meeting a better class of horse."
Hooah Havana has won three of his eight starts and been in the minor placegetters stall on four occasions.
