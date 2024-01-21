Galloper's strong recent form rolls on with cup victory for trainer

CONSISTENT galloper Mister Me gave top Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde his third Camperdown Cup victory on Saturday, January 20.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Mister Me with Dean Yendall in the saddle ran away from his rivals beating Desperado by more than five lengths to take out the $50,000 race over 1600 metres. Wilde had previously won the feature with Floral Fever in 2018 and in 2016 See What I Bring took home the winners' cheque.
Mister Me ran second in the Koroit and Woodford Cups at his last two starts and Wilde said the lightly raced five-year-old deserved Saturday's victory.
"Mister Me has been a great horse for his connections," Wilde told The Standard. "He's only had 16 runs for us which have resulted in four wins and numerous placing.
"He's won the Donald and Camperdown Cups and ran second in the Koroit and Woodford Cups. The only really bad run he put in for us was in the Werribee Cup on a soft track and I'm not sure what happened on that day but his recent form has been great.
"I thought he had to be the one to beat in the Camperdown Cup going on his Koroit and Woodford Cup runs."
Mister Me may be set for a mid-week Melbourne race or could stay on the country cups path for his next run.
"I'm not sure what we'll do with him," Wilde said. "We may look at a mid-weeker in town or if there are suitable minor country cups coming over the next few weeks we could look at them. We'll just give him a few days off after that win."
Saturday's Camperdown Cup victory took Mister Me's stake earnings to more then $250,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.