Brothers fire club to Sungold Cup finals with dominant performances

Dennington will carry unwavering momentum into the $15,000 Sungold Cup finals on Friday, January 26 after a pair of brothers fired in the quarter-finals on the weekend.
In-form pair Shannon and Xavier Beks shone with bat and ball respectively as the Dogs defeated South West association rivals Pomborneit by nine wickets at Dennington.
Shannon, the team's division one skipper, struck a brutal 59 not out while Xavier snared 4-7 in the excellent performance which saw the team bounce back from a loss in the Warrnambool Twenty20 Cup grand final.
He said it was excellent to see the team stick to their guns and respond.
"We thought after the grand final (loss) we didn't play badly, I said to the boys after that the game that we were playing good cricket, and (on Sunday) we played really well and responded," he said.
"I thought we did really well."
Much like the regular season and Twenty20 campaign, the Dogs fired with the ball, led by Xavier, restricting the dangerous Bulls to 107 to set the game up.
"We pride ourselves in our bowling, and we've responded pretty well. They were flying and got off to a fast start but we fought back and then cruised from there," Shannon said.
He said making it to the finals on Friday, which will see both the semi-finals and grand final played, meant a lot to the club.
"It's massive, we played a few years ago and it'll be good to play on Australia Day again," he said.
"There's a lot of money on the line and it's a good competition to be part of playing against sides from different leagues.
"Hopefully a strong crowd comes out and cheers us on."
Down at Davidson Oval in Warrnambool, reigning WDCA Twenty20 champions Allansford-Panmure fell short against Tyrendarra by 24 runs to end their Sungold Cup campaign.
The Gators couldn't reel in 124, bowled out for 100 in reply to the Hamilton association club.
In the afternoon matches, Colac association team City United (0-96) was far too good for Macarthur (10-95) while South Gambier defeated St Andrews to also advance through.
