'Beautiful innings to watch': Class touch as star batters post centuries

Two of the Warrnambool District Cricket Association's most prolific run-scorers flexed their muscles with equally dominant centuries over the weekend.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
North Warrnambool Eels' Kory Howlett and West Warrnambool captain Ben Threlfall - both previous winners of the league best and fairest award - punched out hundreds in impressive fashion against Mortlake and Wesley Yambuk Titans respectively on Saturday, January 20.
Howlett, who is quietly compiling an excellent season with the bat, shone with 104 from 117 balls as the Eels posted 202 against a disciplined Cats bowling attack, led superbly by skipper Todd Lamont who snared 6-72 from 33 overs.
The aggressive middle-order bat looked as if he was batting on a different surface, going at nearly a run-a-ball in his knock to give the Eels a solid platform for next week.
Eels skipper Bailey Jenkinson praised his gun batter for his ability to adapt to a slow outfield which didn't provide full reward on a pitch he described as one of the best for batting "for a few years".
"He's such a classy player when he gets going, got every shot in the book," he said.
"He's not one to go over the top usually, he's a really conventional player.
"He got to 50, 60 and in last 10 overs he brought all his shots out. it was chance less, he didn't get dropped I don't think.
"It was a beautiful innings to watch."
Jenkinson said the score was about par considering the outfield.
"At the start of the day, the pitch was flat as, best for a few years I reckon, there was nothing in it but the outfield was slow," he said.
"So balls were literally middled and you would only get one. I think there were only a couple boundaries for the day."
"When you get in it's a treat though so it should be a good chase next week."
Threlfall, meanwhile, was at his ruthless best against the Titans, belting his way to 126 not out from 178 balls in the barnstorming win.
The right-hander, a strong contender for his second league best and fairest award, set up a dominant 5-284 alongside top-order Joe Nyikos, who made 82 to continue his fine season.
But Threlfall, who entered the weekend with almost 400 runs and four half-centuries to his name this season, cashed in as his side looks to keep pace with the top-two.
The game, which was played as a Saturday-Sunday match saw the Panthers win outright on the final over of the day in what could be a crucial result.
In remaining matches, Allansford-Panmure is 1-30 in reply to Brierly-Christ Church's 163 while Merrivale is in the box seat against Northern Raiders, reaching 1-31 in reply to 115 after a disciplined bowling performance led by skipper Joe Kenna, who snared 3-18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.