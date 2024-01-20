'Didn't release the pressure valve': Leaders star in stunning bowling display

It's not often a Russells Creek batting scorecard reads 42 all-out.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
In fact, it's become common practice in the Warrnambool and District division one modern era for it to be the other way around.
But off the back of an inspired performance from Nestles leaders Rob Saker and Jacob Hetherington, Creek are reeling after the opening day of action at Reid Oval.
Nineteen wickets tumbled on Saturday, January 20 - The Factory reaching 9-160 at stumps- on an incredible day of cricket which could have ramifications on the logjammed division one table.
Saker (5-4) the club's coach and Hetherington (5-22), the captain, combined for all ten wickets as Creek had little answers to the onslaught, bowling with relentless pressure to roll the Cam Williams-led team for 42 inside 30 overs.
Only Jeremy Kiensrod reached double figures with four ducks.
"It was a very good day for the club," Saker told The Standard.
"Any day you can finish 120 runs ahead you're pretty happy. I don't think anyone thought we would walk away with that to be honest.
"They seemed to nick it and we took some great catches. Matt Ringin took four catches in the slip and his one to remove Cam Williams was unbelievable.
"We just didn't get them an easy out. Jeremy (Kiensrod) was the only one to hit a boundary for them and we didn't release the pressure valve."
Saker said despite cashing in alongside his captain to take the wickets, the bowling as a collective was impressive.
"'Chook' and I probably got lucky and got the edges, but I thought Matt (Ringin) and Max (Hannah) were quite unlucky and bowled well and the pressure was on from the start," he said.
The first-year mentor said Hetherington, the reigning division one champion player, was bowling as well as he had for a long time.
"Bowling wise he's been very good, if not better than last year," he said.
"He doesn't bowl a bad ball and hits the pitch hard and gets some shape. He's a difficult bowler to face."
Despite carrying unwavering momentum in what could potentially be a season-changing result for the Factory if they can win outright next week, Saker said it was important to keep things in perspective.
"We're in a strong position to dictate the game, but Russells Creek are Russells Creek and we talked about it post-game," he said.
"If we don't turn up 100 per cent next week the game could go south very quickly. It's a luxury for sure but we've got to get the job done."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.