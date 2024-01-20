'Cool to get back home': Classic offers driver chance to return to roots

It's been five years since WA sprintcar driver James Inglis last raced at Premier Speedway but the iconic venue and the south-west region is always close to his heart.
The Diamond Bay Motorsports driver has returned to the Allansford track for the first time since the 2019 Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
He will contest the 2024 classic from January 19-21, as well as the Australian Sprintcar Championships from January 27-28.
Inglis may be a born and bred West Australian but he considers the south-west a second home as his family originally hails from Mortlake.
"I've got a lot of family here watching so I don't know if that's more stressful or not," Inglis told The Standard before night two of the classic.
"I was born in WA but it's still cool to get back home and surround yourself with family. It's awesome, it's a bit like a holiday, a racing holiday so it's a bonus.
"I try and get over a few times a year and it just makes sense to come over this time of the year and race at the same time. The WA season gets put on hold during this time which is cool so it allows us WA guys to get over here and just experience some different tracks and different drivers."
Inglis, currently second in the Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series in his home state, also has ties to Premier Speedway through his grandfather, the late Bill Inglis, who is a life member at the track.
The seasoned driver isn't the only sporting talent in his immediate family either, with sister Maddie a tennis star who has achieved a career-high world singles ranking of 112.
She bowed out in round two of the women's singles at the 2024 Australian Open on Saturday, January 20 while Inglis was competing in night two of the classic.
"I probably should follow her a bit more than what I am but the family have been going to Melbourne and Warrnambool between me and her and watching us both so that's pretty cool," he said.
Inglis is hoping to spend some time with extended family before the Australian titles.
"During the week, if we get through the next couple of nights we'll probably venture over to Avalon while we're over here and then hang around with family for a few days and then straight into the Aussie titles," he said.
"It's probably one of the best years to head over east and do a few shows."
