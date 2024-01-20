Murder charge: Blood covered guitar likely to be crucial evidence

A physical dispute involving a guitar is understood to have led to the death of a 44-year-old Portland man.
The man died on Thursday night, January 16, at his Park Street address.
A 45-year-old Portland man raised the alarm with emergency service and was arrested at the scene.
On Friday he assisted police with their inquiries before providing a "no comment" interview after receiving legal advice.
He was charged with one count of murder late Friday and remanded in custody by a bail justice to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrate Court on Monday for a filing hearing.
Both men are known to police and known to consume alcohol.
The charged man is believed to have been significantly under the influence of alcohol when taken into custody.
The deceased man owned a number of guitars.
A bloodied guitar is one of a large number of items seized by Victoria Police homicide squad detectives.
Forensic tests are being conducted on the guitar as well as other items.
The arrested man also had physical injuries to his knuckles, including grazes and abrasions.
Police are still in the process of trying to determine exactly what happened at the Park Street address and it's expected the police case will be based on the forensic and medical reports.
