From the stands to the hot-seat, teen takes classic debut in his stride

A teenage Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic debutante has aspirations to head stateside in the future.
Mount Gambier's Parker Scott made his first appearance at the Classic on Saturday, January 20, among a field of more than 50 drivers vying to progress to Sunday's finale.
The 17-year-old is amidst his first season in a sprintcar, intent on taking it all in stride.
"Hopefully (I can) go to America in a couple years but we'll see how we get going down here," Scott told The Standard
Scott is embracing the opportunity to race his first Classic after attending up to 10 in the past as a spectator.
"It's pretty surreal - I've been watching it since I could remember," he said. "It's cool to be here."
Before getting into a sprintcar, Scott took his opportunity to learn track-side.
"You watch and you learn, you see what people do, what they drive and who to look out for," he said.
Racing sprintcars is in the Scott family's blood - Parker following in his father Ashley's footsteps, with the latter still passionately involved helping his son succeed.
Interestingly, past Classic winner Brooke Tatnell previously drove their car in recent years.
"It's always been the plan (to race), it's just good to see it happen," Scott said.
The apprentice mechanic, who started racing go-karts when he was seven, said his introduction to sprintcars was a constant learning experience.
"I think we're 10 nights in now," he said.
"We've done two races at home now in Mount Gambier and been as far as Wangaratta.
"Starting to get the hang of it but still a lot to learn."
Keeping up his intensity and concentration remains Scott's biggest take-aways earlier in his career.
"Just how hard you've got to drive it, you've got to be on all the time," he said.
