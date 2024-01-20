Sheldon's sweet victory sets stage for Classic redemption

American sprintcar driver Sheldon Haudenschild welcomed a victory at Premier Speedway on Saturday night after his heartbreak on Australian soil last year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The World of Outlaws favourite rolled into victory lane on night two of the 2024 Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, holding off World of Outlaws rival James McFadden in the 30-lap A Main feature on Saturday, January 20.
It came after Haudenschild lost last year's Classic on the final lap to Brock Hallett.
Haudenschild made it two wins for the Americans to start the 51st Classic, after Aaron Reutzel took out night one of the Classic.
The Ohio native, who started 5th in the feature race, said he could "foresee" an American taking out the classic for the first time since 2015.
"Last year we were so close," he told The Standard.
"They sting when you lose like that. I foresee an American winning this race, hopefully it'll be us but we've got a lot of great guys here."
Another American WoO driver - Carson Macedo - found success, moving from 11th to third to round out the podium.
Haudenschild, who is driving for Jack Lee Racing, looked at home in the USA25 following a win at Borderline Speedway's Kings Challenge on Thursday.
"The car was good, we had a racy track too," he said of his win at the Classic.
"I think the first five to seven laps you could probably move around a little bit I think. You definitely still want to get to the top but you know I passed two cars in the bottom of one and two.
"All round good track, last night they got a few more bumps which probably is not a bad thing."
McFadden, who started on the front row, took an early lead before a total restart following multiple crashes on the opening lap - Callum Williamson making contact with Justin Peck, as Jock Goodyer, Daniel Pestka and Bobby Daly all smashed up their cars.
Williamson incredibly returned to the field, completing the remainder of the A Main with a busted wing.
McFadden picked up where he left on on the restart, and led Haudenschild, in second, and the rest of the field for the first 15 laps.
But it was then Haudenschild took his chance, making a move to pass McFadden on turn one.
A yellow card came out with four laps to run, after Marcus Dumesny, in third at the time, blew his right rear tyre.
But it didn't faze Haudenschild, who held on for the final four laps to win the $10,000 prize.
The son of former champion driver Jac Haudenschild said he enjoyed his battle with McFadden.
"It's good to be racing with James because I know how he races, he knows how I race," he said.
"That's what makes it fun knowing who you're racing against and knowing it's going to be clean and just letting the best man win."
Earlier in the night, Parker Scott, Zac Pacchiarotta, Luke Thomas and Steven Loader progressed from the C Main to the B, while Grant Stansfield, Daniel Pestka, Jordyn Brazier and Jy Corbet made their way through to the A Main.
It was a brutal night on the track, with a spate of red light stoppages in the eight heats due to numerous crashes.
Jy Corbert, Tim Hutchins and Ash Cook all suffered big crashes in their heats, before Jessie Attard got fired up at rival Dane Court after contact ended his race in heat four.
Warrnambool's Matthew Reed flipped in heat five.
Williamson, Chad Ely, Jordyn Charge, Macedo, Peck, Brody Appleby and McFadden all won their heats.
Goodyer - the reigning Australian champion - won the $1000 quick-time challenge with his time of 10.962 seconds, with Williamson taking out the first flight with a time of 11.148.
Meanwhile, Jacob Pitcher won back-to-back Super Rod feature races.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.