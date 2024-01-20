The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Sheldon's sweet victory sets stage for Classic redemption

Meg Saultry
Matt Hughes
By Meg Saultry, and Matt Hughes
January 21 2024 - 12:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sheldon Haudenschild celebrates an A-main victory on night two of the Classic. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Sheldon Haudenschild celebrates an A-main victory on night two of the Classic. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

American sprintcar driver Sheldon Haudenschild welcomed a victory at Premier Speedway on Saturday night after his heartbreak on Australian soil last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.