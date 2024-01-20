'It's a great sport': Proud lawn bowler thrives in welcoming environment

Dennington Jets division one lawn bowler Darren King is the ultimate club person, dedicated to the cause and loyal to the core.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Across his 26 years playing at the club, he still turns up week after week, regardless of the results and puts in his all for the Jets.
King, who took up the sport at 31 and has served as president and a board member, following in the footsteps of his parents, skipped one of three winning pennants on Saturday, January 20 in the Western District Playing Area division one team against Warrnambool Blue.
He said he was still enjoying the game more than ever.
"It's a great sport and the people you meet, everyone you meet in bowls is good to deal with," he said.
"With the opposition there's some banter in there and you're trying to win as well which makes it fun."
King, who skipped a rink just once last year but has done the role three times this season now, said he enjoyed the added responsibility.
"I've skipped for a few years now, this year it's about my third or fourth game," he said.
"I love it, it's good and you can be under pressure so it's good fun."
He said despite the club being small in stature, it was a welcoming environment for all who wanted to play lawn bowls.
"We're only a little club and we do well with what we've got," he said.
"The bigger clubs do attract anyone that does come to town, it's hard to pick up numbers but you do your best when you get a new bowler.
"City Memorial has such a great set-up and Warrnambool's a good club. But we're playing division one so we're hanging on."
King said the Jets' 67-53 win on Saturday was impressive considering the warm and windy conditions.
"We started off really slowly and then things changed. It was quite tricky with the wind but we did well and it was overcast," he said.
"We stuck to our guns so we had a bit of consistency and managed to win all three rinks."
Across the remaining matches on Saturday, Mortlake Blue defeated Port Fairy Red 62-55, Warrnambool Gold won 66-57 against Koroit Blue, City Red won 76-39 against Timboon 39 while Dunkeld Blue had a day out winning 85-35 against City Gold.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.