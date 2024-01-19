Portland man charged with murder, to appear in Warrnambool court

A 45-year-old Portland man has been charged with murdering a man he knew and been remanded in custody.
The charged man appeared before a bail justice on Friday night, January 19, at Warrnambool and was remanded to front the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a filing hearing.
Victoria Police homicide squad detectives arrived in Portland late Thursday night and spent much of Friday interviewing the man before the single charge was laid on Friday evening.
Crime scene officers have also spent considerable time on Friday processing the dead man's Park Street home for forensic evidence.
Portland police officers were called to Park Street about 7.30pm Thursday, January 18, after the 44-year-old victim was located deceased at his address.
It is believed the dead man and the man charged are known to each other and also known to police.
Police will allege the man's death was caused by the injuries he suffered.
The 45-year-old man is understood to have called emergency services and was arrested at Park Street, before assisting Victoria Police homicide squad detectives with their inquiries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
