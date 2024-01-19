GALLERY: Speedway fans fill the hill at 51st Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

The 2024 Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic got underway at Premier Speedway on Friday night, as drivers were put through their paces in a bid to qualify for Sunday's finale.
Terang's Jack Lee took out the $1000 quick-time prize for the fastest lap early on opening night, with Lee later taking out the first heat.
Glen Sutherland earned the unwanted title of first crash, hitting the wall in the second heat, which was later taken out by Jamie Veal.
Warrnambool's Corey McCullagh, who has returned to racing this summer, took out heat three, while Victorian Kaidon Brown and Western Australian Kris Coyle following suit in the next two.
Adam King and Taylor Prosser won heats six and seven, with Brendan Quinn closing out the heat winners.
The Standard's Eddie Guerrero captured all the action from both on-and-off the track.
