Racing into a bold new era

My dad was a mechanic and back in the late 1970s he and mum decided to take us kids to the speedway. The thought of going to the speedway was so repulsive, I jumped on my little roadster bike and bolted. As I pedalled out the front gate of our Morris Road house in west Warrnambool, I turned left down Ross Street and as I gathered pace down the hill, I could feel the wind in my hair. I was free of the speedway. By the time I turned left into Humphrys Street, I was thinking 'I'm running away from home'. I hurtled left into Pecten Avenue and soon I was flying by the Morris Road milk bar. "They'll be gone by now and I don't have to go," I was thinking as I rounded the corner into Morris Road...Mum and Dad were waiting in the drive way, knowing full well a six-year-old wasn't riding away from home because he wasn't allowed to go beyond that block.

