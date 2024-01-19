Competition heavyweights to clash for semi-final spots in lucrative T20 cup

Allansford-Panmure will look to continue its dominant Twenty20 form in the quarter-finals of the $15,000 Sungold Cup on Sunday.
The Gators, who downed Dennington by 34 runs in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association T20 Cup decider on January 14, face South West Cricket T20 champions Pomborneit at Davidson Oval.
The Bulls won back-to-back South West titles with a six-wicket win over Cobden.
Dennington, despite their loss, also progressed to the quarter finals and will host Hamilton District Cricket Association side Tyrendarra at Dennington Recreation reserve on Sunday, January 21, 2024.
The Dogs will take inspiration from Nestles, which won last year's Sungold Cup after falling to Port Fairy in the Warrnambool T20 Cup decider.
Tyrendarra will be riding the high of its T20 competition grand final 112-run win over Portland Tigers, where Jordi Withers unbeaten knock of 74 was a highlight.
Both games begin at 10.30am with the remaining quarter finals to follow from 1.30pm.
In those fixtures, HDCA team St Andrews faces Mount Gambier and District Association's South Gambier at Dennington Recreation Reserve and Hamilton association side Macarthur plays Colac District Association outfit City United at Davidson Oval.
