Business owner's attempts to meet with Brophy to discuss Tasty Plate prove fruitless

A business owner who wants to reopen Tasty Plate is shocked her attempts to organise a meeting to discuss this option have failed.
The woman, who runs a locally based mental health and disability service, said she contacted Brophy Family and Youth Services immediately after the announcement was made the business was closing.
The business owner, who did not want to be named, said she had hoped a meeting would be scheduled last week in the days after the news broke.
She was advised by Brophy Family and Youth Services they would meet with her on Thursday, January 18.
"We were surprised they didn't meet with us last week and then they cancelled the meeting 10 minutes prior without any explanation," she said.
The woman said her attempts to talk to someone about rescheduling the meeting proved fruitless.
She contacted Member for Wannon Dan Tehan, who contacted the organisation on her behalf.
On Friday, the business owner received a message from someone representing Brophy.
"The response I've had from them is they will 'keep me in the loop' when they decide on the operations of Tasty Plate," she said.
"I'm extremely disappointed for the participants and their families and the community.
"We are trying to give them an alternative solution."
The woman said she couldn't understand why Brophy Family and Youth Services, which had publicly said it was happy to talk to organisations who were interested in the business, hadn't met with her.
"I'm surprised they didn't jump at the request," she said.
"I can't believe we haven't already sat down and had a conversation."
The business owner said she would begin exploring opening a similar operation.
However, she said this would take longer than it would to reopen the existing operation.
"We will now look at opening something very similar," she said.
The closure of the business affected 19 staff members and 14 NDIS participants.
Mr Tehan told The Standard he was shocked by the business owner's revelations.
"Every effort should be made to try and see if we can find an alternative," he said.
On Thursday Mr Tehan and Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said they had asked Brophy to provide financial details of the operation for an independent audit.
Brophy Family and Youth Services declined to comment.
