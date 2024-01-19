Lyndoch Living records $3m surplus in final six months of 2023

Warrnambool aged care provider Lyndoch Living has recorded a $3 million operating surplus in the second half of 2023, the first time in three years the organisation has recorded regular monthly surpluses.
Acting chief executive officer Jill Davidson said getting operations back in black from the dire position Lyndoch had been in was an incredible result.
"This is a staggering turnaround and it's been a massive but targeted piece of work," Ms Davidson said.
"It's been about getting to a position where we feel we can sustain aged care services in the south-west because we were as concerned as the community was."
Ms Davidson acknowledged both the care quality and the financials had been in poor shape when she arrived but argued that only underscored the legitimacy of the latest result.
"It's been a pretty long, traumatic period of community unrest about Lyndoch and how it's behaved from a quality point of view and a financial point of view," she said.
"We've made it very clear we were working on arresting the financial distress - because that's exactly what it was - and that we were working on the quality.
"I think that's really important to understand - we've improved quality at the same time as turning the financials around."
Lyndoch said it was legally unable to provide the full financial details underpinning the surplus but listed a range of factors that contributed to the six-month result.
On the income side, occupancy has increased 40 per cent to 97 per cent.
"That's working towards getting to 99 per cent in the next week or so," Ms Davidson said.
Having beds full brings in more income but it also makes staffing the beds more efficient. But the second crucial change has been reassessing residents to ensure each person's government funding properly reflects their care needs.
"We've been going through and assessing residents since February 2023 to ensure we are optimising that revenue. It's been a slow but important process," Ms Davidson said.
"Getting that funding right is a big deal, in fact it's one of the first turnaround factors in aged care."
While revenue has increased, perhaps the most important change has been the cuts Lyndoch has made.
Closing Terang's May Noonan facility was hugely unpopular with most locals and many others across the region but chief financial officer Andrew Long said it had to be done.
Staffing at May Noonan had become so dire it had affected the home's accreditation and forced Lyndoch to bring in large numbers of agency nurses at huge cost.
"The Terang facility was running at a loss, a substantial loss, so that's no longer an ongoing issue to us," Mr Long said.
Lyndoch also cut the fat from its bloated administration, dispensing with 30 jobs over the past 12 months as part of Ms Davidson's "pivot to the point of care".
Substantial COVID-related costs from the previous two years - more than $1 million in 2022-23 - were also drastically reduced.
Ms Davidson said the key to improving both the finances and the resident care was putting emphasis and responsibility back onto the nursing staff.
"We moved that function of quality out of corporate and into the point of care and the nursing division," she said.
"We didn't reduce staff at all in the clinical area, we cut it in the non-clinical area, which is what the community had called for."
Ms Davidson said ongoing education, as well as revolutionised IT, rostering and administration systems had been key to making things efficient so the same number of staff could sustainably deliver a higher quality of care.
Recruiting new and talented staff has been central to the quality improvement process. Ms Davidson said turning Lyndoch's culture around had been key to luring top staff.
South West Healthcare's Jill Hallinan has just been appointed as Lyndoch's new director of nursing, taking over from Anita Plowman, who will become associate director of clinical services. Meanwhile the organisation has also created a nurse practitioner position with Maggie How Ely filling the role to support the existing GP service and mentor the nursing staff.
"Nurse practitioner is a whole new model for Lyndoch, which is a super model to support the GPs and to provide the best and most responsive care to residents," Ms Davidson said.
"So Jill and Maggie have come over to us, which shows Lyndoch is in a great space now and the culture's really good, it's a happy place to be."
The recent surplus is positive but Lyndoch warned its 2022-23 financials will be ugly.
The AGM on January 23 will be closed to the public and Ms Davidson confirmed there would be no livestream for interested community members to follow.
Three board members will be stepping down, and they won't be replaced. Under the current constitution this would mean the board didn't have enough members but chair Sue Cassidy said the current members intended to change the constitution to reduce the minimum number of directors required.
The AGM is being held several months later than it is legally supposed to occur. Mr Long confirmed this was because of delays with the audit of Lyndoch's financial statements by the Victorian Auditor-General's Office.
Those financials still haven't been signed off by VAGO.
Ms Davidson said she couldn't provide further details of the financials until they were signed off, but said they would be in the annual report, which would be published after the AGM.
