Superstar sprintcar driver pictures more visits to Australia

One of the biggest stars in global sprintcar racing says Australia might see a lot more of him in the coming years.
American Rico Abreu, fresh off six victories while competing part-time in the elite World of Outlaws series, is in Australia for the first time since 2017.
The 31-year-old, racing his own car, is viewed as a contender for the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, at Allansford's Premier Speedway from January 19-21.
"I'm excited," Abreu told The Standard ahead of the classic.
"This is a big week of racing and just lots of respect for Australia and racing here. Some amazing facilities and some amazing events, I'm just looking forward to just experiencing the whole week and being a part of it all."
Abreu, who has committed to race full-time on America's High Limit sprintcar series in 2024, said he hoped to visit Australia more frequently.
"I definitely would like to try to put a team together to come over annually," he said.
The two-time Chilli Bowl champion has been in strong form, snagging two wins and a runner-up in Australia since late December 2023.
He finished seventh in the 2013 edition of the classic and holds the showpiece event in high regard.
"I extremely enjoy it," he said.
"Lots of good racing, lots of fast-paced racing. It's important that Americans come over here and race and support sprintcar racing in Australia because it's so healthy right now and it's growing and you're seeing Flo (Flo Racing) come in here and take over the event. You'll just see more goodness like that."
Abreu is one of nine American drivers contesting the classic alongside Thursday night's Kings Challenge winner Sheldon Haudenschild, Chase Randall, Aaron Reutzel, Carson Macedo, Rico Abreu, Justin Peck, Cory Eliason, Riley Goodno and Brock Zearfoss.
