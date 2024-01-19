Electric advertising billboard proposed for entrance of south-west town

A proposed billboard could soon light up the entrance to Terang in the hopes of enticing those passing through to stop by.
GAWK Outdoor Advertising has lodged a $25,000 plan to erect a sign with a display face of 18.26 square metres at the north-west corner of 6719 Princes Highway with Corangamite Shire Council.
The property is owned by Titan Willows Pty Ltd and is used as storage land for W.A Molan & Sons, at the main access point to the town from the east.
Planning documents note the proposed sign would primarily be used to advertise local businesses and it's expected the content would most likely be related to tourism or agriculture.
The applicant has other billboards in Camperdown, Terang, Timboon, Warrnambool and Princetown and states its strategically-placed signs have "very positive impacts on the local economy".
But in 2022 a towering billboard proposed in nearby Cobden was shelved after a councillor said local businesses simply couldn't afford to advertise.
It was the second time efforts to erect signage in the township had been knocked back after a billboard carrying similar dimensions was proposed and refused by council.
That decision was upheld by VCAT.
Residents have until February 2 to make a submission on the proposal.
