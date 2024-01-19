Trainer hopeful but realistic of chances in home-town cup

Young trainer Harriet Place would love to win Saturday's $50,000 Camperdown Cup but she concedes her imported galloper Saint Of Katowice may not be up to the challenge of winning her home-town cup.
Place, who trains in partnership with her grandfather veteran Camperdown trainer Denis Daffy, believes Saint Of Katowice needs around 2000 metres to show his best, instead of the 1600 metres which is on offer in Saturday's feature race.
"We would love to win the Camperdown Cup but we think Saint Of Katowice may be found wanting over the 1600 metres," she told The Standard.
"Denis has been training for 50 years but hasn't won a Camperdown Cup. He's had a few minor place-getters in the race. It would be a huge thrill if we could win.
"Saturday's race looks an ideal stepping stone for Saint Of Katowice to head to either the Hanging Rock or Great Western Cup which are run next week. Both races are over more than 1800 metres which should really suit the horse."
Apprentice jockey Tayla Childs, who has ridden Saint Of Katowice at his last two starts, is riding at Flemington on Saturday and been replaced by Harry Grace in the Camperdown Cup.
"Tayla has done a great job on our horses," Place said.
"She's heading down to ride at Flemington on Saturday. Harry's been riding well and has ridden for us before."
Top Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde saddles up two of the eight runners in the cup.
Mister Me, who has run second in the Woodford and Koroit Cups at his last two outings, looks to be his best winning hope. His other runner is Glassey Miss.
Camperdown Turf Club officials are hoping for a bumper crowd at the once-a-year race day. Geelong AFL star Joel Selwood will be on track as an ambassador for the event.
