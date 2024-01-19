The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The half-a-million-dollar plan to make speaker store and community hub boom

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 19 2024 - 12:16pm, first published 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alderwood speakers owners Scott Wilkinson and Chelsea Hatherall. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Alderwood speakers owners Scott Wilkinson and Chelsea Hatherall. Picture by Sean McKenna.

A new cafe, bar and quadruple the capacity marks a change of tune for a booming speaker business and community hub in Cobden.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.