The half-a-million-dollar plan to make speaker store and community hub boom

A new cafe, bar and quadruple the capacity marks a change of tune for a booming speaker business and community hub in Cobden.
Alderwood speakers owners Scott Wilkinson and Chelsea Hatherall - who also run the fire recovery initiative 'The Phoenix Project' at the same site (former theatre) on Curdie Street - have lodged their $490,000 plans with Corangamite Shire Council.
The project transformed the building into a community events space about a year after the devastating 2018 St Patrick's Day bushfires, hosting live music gigs, creative workshops, spoken word events and other activities.
Planning documents state the aim of the proposed redevelopment would be to transition the project into a sustainable model for the continuation of cultural benefits to the town.
Those plans would alter its current permit to create an entry foyer, cafe and a bar area in order to introduce 'dinner and a show' options. The cafe would also serve the town and surrounds on weekends.
A new Green Room would also cater for larger performances, while more toilets would ensure accessibility needs would be met.
The patron numbers which could be accommodated would increase from 50 to 200 as a result of those toilet facilities.
The proposal relies on a waiver of a further 45 car parking spaces to match the proposed 200-patron capacity, in addition to the 13 car parking spaces waived under the original permit.
