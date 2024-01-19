Buyers rush to snap up $7 million Port Fairy home with panoramic sea views

Inquiries about a luxury oceanfront Port Fairy home with a price tag of $7 million are flooding in.
The four-bedroom-home at 109 Beach Street boasts panoramic ocean views and high-end features.
Lockett and Co Real Estate agent Paula Dwyer said the stunning property was listed less than a week ago.
"The property has been on the market for six days and we have had interest both local and metropolitan," Ms Dwyer said.
She said the home was built in 2021 - after the original house was demolished - to maximise views of East Beach.
Features include hydronic heating, thermally broken double-glazed windows throughout the house, premium oak engineered floorboards and a Taj Mahal natural quartz kitchen.
It also has motorised sheer and block out blinds in every room built into custom made pelmets.
Ms Dwyer said the home was bathed in natural light and was perfect for entertaining.
She said it had been an extremely busy summer, with more buyers keen to enter the Port Fairy property market.
"We listed 11 new residential and two lifestyle properties just prior to Christmas," Ms Dwyer said.
"The properties were priced to reflect the current market conditions, which has resulted in a flurry of activity with inspections and solid enquiries."
Ms Dwyer said there were a mix of people who wanted a sea change in Port Fairy, including people who live in a big city but can work from home, people moving from farms across Victoria and New South Wales and people moving to the area for employment opportunities.
"The amenities that Port Fairy and its surrounds provide is a drawcard for buyers," she said.
The listing comes after an exclusive beachfront property in Port Fairy sold for $7.2 million in May 2021.
The sale of the home - at 36 Griffiths Street - set a new record for the seaside village.
That sale eclipsed the town's previous record of $6.5 million for a property with stunning views of East Beach in December 2022.
