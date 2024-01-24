Hundreds of bulls for sale at Pathfinder

Pathfinder will once again offer an outstanding draft of 270 bulls in February: 140 on-property at Naracoorte and 130 on-property at 'Gazette' in Penshurst.
The draft of quality bulls will appeal to the most astute cattle breeder for their incredible growth, carcass, structural integrity, docility and easy-doing characteristics.
Our sale bulls are run in large contemporary groups and have been selected from 650 bulls, so we can guarantee only the best will be offered for sale.
The line-up will feature some stand-out sire lines.
Baldridge Beast Mode has proven to be the cattleman's choice throughout the country, topping sales wherever he has been used.
His progeny are heavy, moderate, thick, docile and top one per cent on structure.
We have the biggest line-up of his progeny in the country - if you want exceptional, early growth, he's the one!
The other large powerful sire group is from Nationwide, an Intensity son that sires incredible growth, thickness, structure and docility.
He is a sire that is extremely easy-doing.
Complementing these thick bulls is the first large group of New Ground sons to come through the ring.
The first big run of sons from calving ease sire, Quarterback, will also be offered.
If you are looking for heifer bulls, Newly has been used widely as a docile, calving-ease, curve-bending specialist and has many impressive sons in the sale.
For those wanting to add doing-ability, the feature carcass sire, Intensity L519 adds extra fat and marbling, docility and structure, all in the top five per cent of the breed.
The 2024 sale team is an impressive group of bulls with extra capacity, softness and excellent carcass qualities.
They will be available for inspection at the Victorian Beef Field Day on February 3 and the South Australian Beef Field Day on February 5.
Bull sales are at 11am in South Australia on Thursday, February 15 and 11am in Victoria on Wednesday, February 21.
Please contact Nick, Sara or Elle for any further information, on the mobile numbers or email in the ad below.
Lindsay Murray Greys aim to produce phenotypically appealing cattle that perform in a range of production systems.
The stud focuses on structure and type first and foremost, in conjunction with trait-leading performance.
The offering at Lindsay this year is represented by 30 high quality, trait-leading young bulls sired by elite bulls. In addition, there will be approximately 10 stud and 20 commercial, high quality PTIC heifers available for selection.
Our aim at Lindsay remains focused on quality cattle with selection targeted at growth, muscle, softness, performance and maternal longevity.
The catalogue consists of industry relevant Murray Greys with appealing phenotypes, high performance and balanced breed plan data.
Lindsay Murray Greys pride themselves on presenting our sale animals under true commercial conditions with minimal pampering, and let the genetics do the talking in a quality appealing package.
Lindsay Murray Greys pride themselves on presenting our sale animals under true commercial conditions with minimal pampering, and let the genetics do the talking in a quality appealing package.
Please take the time to consider this versatile beef breed that is highly sustainable, very adaptable to any conditions, easy calving and quiet. They are also profitable to market and pleasurable to manage.
Delivery is free for bulls within 200 kilometres, with assistance to all other areas.
All sale bulls are Zoetis Star accredited and both bulls and stud heifers are DNA tested, including sire verification and tested free of pestivirus.
All the sale offerings will be available for inspection at our field day during Victorian Beef Week on Saturday February 3, as well as sires and stud females.
The 44th annual Lindsay production sale will be held at Pigeon Ponds in Victoria, on Tuesday February 27 at 11.30am.
Boonaroo Angus is celebrating the end of an outstanding year - both in and out of the pastures - and gearing up for a major milestone this year, when it hosts its 20th Angus production sale.
"We want to send a huge thank you and all the very best for the new year to our clients, our agents and everyone who has supported us in 2023," Boonaroo principals, Jodie and Shane Foster said.
"We couldn't do what we do without the faith and support of clients - both new and returning - who use our genetics and we're excited to be approaching our 20th Angus bull sale in the new year."
Shane and Jodie, with children Tom and Claire, started the Boonaroo Angus breeding program in 2003, concentrating on structure and phenotype, retaining females which thrive in the stud's sandy soils, with good feet and temperament number one on the must-have list.
They focus heavily on combining fat cover and muscling in their breeding program, along with marbling to produce cattle which can finish easily on grass or the feedlot meeting MSA targets.
"We're really conscious of catering for those clients who support the annual weaner sales and are grass finishing in the paddocks, to meet modern markets," Jodie said.
2024 will see 130 of the most consistent bulls ever produced at Boonaroo, to be offered in its milestone sale.
"We aim to breed bulls with perfect phenotype, soft, deep, with structural strength and docile temperament," Jodie said.
"We are focusing heavily on fat cover, muscling, and carcase quality in our breeding program, combining these traits to produce cattle which can run at higher stocking rates without losing their ability to finish and be fertile.
"Our genetics aim to assist-grass finishing producers to breed an animal which can be efficiently finished year-round on grass."
Generations of New Zealand genetics provide a robust, sound, and deep-bodied line of bulls, many years of dedication to performance recording creates performance predictability and Boonaroo bulls are guaranteed sound and fertile.
The 2024 line-up have great lines of high growth and calving ease bulls throughout the sale, including genetics by the famous Quarterback and Nobleman and walking bulls, Lawsons Charlie, Prophet P316, Boonaroo Genius and Kidman Effective.
2023 has seen Boonaroo calve down 500 stud cows and join 700 females with reinvestment into sires some of the country's best bulls, purchased exclusively over the last two years to provide clients with the best outcross genetics in the country.
"These are an outcross to mainstream bloodlines, offering new, fresh genetics of bulls that aim to increase market versatility, feed efficiency, structural soundness and marbling without compromising type," Jodie said.
"At Boonaroo we focus investment into genetics that make cattle versatile and suited to all markets. Most of the 2024 sale group are 'curve benders' - bulls which offer calving ease without compromising growth and quality. Boonaroo sires boast excellent hoof shape, growth without losing softness and finishing ability and exceptional temperament. "
Outside of the sale ring, Boonaroo's major focus is pre and after-market service, with customer satisfaction their top priority.
"We want everyone to walk away from our sale with bulls and genetics that work for their environment and their production system," Jodie said.
"Providing extensive genetic information on our bulls and working with clients up to the sale to identify their needs, then touching base with them when we deliver bulls, learning about their individual businesses and just chatting one-on-one, is something that we really enjoy in what we do."
Boonaroo will have their first field day at "Clifton", Hamilton on February 3, where 40 sale bulls and 12 heifers will be displayed.
The SA Beef Week Field Day will be at Boonaroo on February 5, with all sale bulls and a heifer display.
The Boonaroo Angus sale is at Boonaroo on February 16. Inspections are from 9.30am and the auction is at 11.30am.
As the Angus breed continues to progress through strong performance recording, Matt and Faerlie Fidge of Weatherly Angus are proud to have a herd with a strong long-term focus on docility.
"Whatever the job you are trying to do, having cattle that behave in the yards makes everything easier," said stud principal, Faerlie.
Temperament also comes into play at calving time, with all calves caught, weighed, and tagged at birth, a cranky or overly flighty mother can make things tough, frustrating and dangerous.
"I prefer a cow who will stay with me, being attentive to her calf, while not being overly pushy or threatening, as an overly flighty cow running off without her calf is a headache, but being able to do our job safely is paramount," Faerlie said.
"The cows all know me well and have no need to see me as a threat".
A sensible calm nature is of huge importance in the bulls as well. Being a smaller family run farm, we are often working with bulls alone, sometimes with the distraction of small children tagging along in the ute.
Both us and our clients don't need the stress of working with an animal that makes us nervous.
Flighty and difficult cattle also waste their energy and ours, we want them to walk calmly through the yards and when being shifted, better utilising their energy to grow maximum beef for a better return.
Whatever the job you are trying to do, having cattle that behave in the yards makes everything easier.
It has been frustrating to find some of our recent AI sires not delivering a temperament we want to work with, but confirms for us the decision to strongly utilise our own bulls, while continuing the AI program to bring in fresh genetics and continue to push our carcase and growth data in the direction we want.
Matt and Faerlie look forward to sharing their passion for beef cattle with clients old and new, and fellow producers on their Beef Week open day on February 2 at Mortlake.
Along with bulls for sale, on display will be a selection of the breeding herd, including progeny by Phoenix, Fireball, Quarterback, Wildcat, Plantation, Nectar, and Paratrooper, and homebred bulls Moxy M5 and Qantas Q6 who are standing up well to the AI sires.
Sale bulls are by predominately by our own bulls with the first sons of massive growth bull Qantas included, also featuring a son of M.M.Paratrooper, and Clunie Range Legend.
They have a variety of options to suit most client's needs. Heifer bulls for the breeder wanting a fuss free calving, big boys with serious grunt to add to your bottom line in the saleyards, and a range between them.
Contact Faerlie to discuss your breeding objectives and how we can help to achieve them.